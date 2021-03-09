Monday, March 8

Girls Volleyball

Lynnfield 3, Newburyport 0

Kills: Sydney Yim 5, Ava Hartley 4

Blocks: Abigail Gillingham 4

Assists: Yim 4

Aces: Yim 3

Digs: Kate Sarra 5

Lynnfield (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3

Newburyport (0-1): 22  5 15 — 0

Ipswich 3, Pentucket 0 

Ipswich (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3

Pentucket (0-1): 15 18 12 — 0

Triton 3, North Reading 1

Kills: Mia Berardino 5, Evelyn Pearson 4, Emma Campbell 4

Blocks: Emily Hoggard 7, Berardino 6, Campbell 4

Assists: Molly Kimball 15

Aces: Pearson 2

Digs: Nicole Trotta 5, Jessica Manganello 2

Triton (1-0): 19 25 25 25 — 3

North Reading (0-1): 25 23 23 23 — 1

