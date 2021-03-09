Monday, March 8
Girls Volleyball
Lynnfield 3, Newburyport 0
Kills: Sydney Yim 5, Ava Hartley 4
Blocks: Abigail Gillingham 4
Assists: Yim 4
Aces: Yim 3
Digs: Kate Sarra 5
Lynnfield (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Newburyport (0-1): 22 5 15 — 0
Ipswich 3, Pentucket 0
Ipswich (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Pentucket (0-1): 15 18 12 — 0
Triton 3, North Reading 1
Kills: Mia Berardino 5, Evelyn Pearson 4, Emma Campbell 4
Blocks: Emily Hoggard 7, Berardino 6, Campbell 4
Assists: Molly Kimball 15
Aces: Pearson 2
Digs: Nicole Trotta 5, Jessica Manganello 2
Triton (1-0): 19 25 25 25 — 3
North Reading (0-1): 25 23 23 23 — 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.