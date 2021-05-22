Friday, May 21

Baseball

Newburyport 10, North Reading 3

Newburyport (10): Fehlner p 3-1-1, Lawton cr 0-2-0, Lucci ss 2-3-1, Stallard 2b 4-2-2, Roberts ph 0-0-0, Buontempo cf 2-0-2, Budgell cf 0-1-0, Fortuna dh 4-0-2, White c 4-0-2, Cowles c 1-0-0, Archer lf 4-0-0, Ford 1b 3-0-0, Forrest 1b 1-0-0, Habib rf 5-1-2, Connor 3b 0-0-0, Tahnk 3b 0-0-0. Totals: 33-10-12

RBI: Stallard 3, Buontempo 3, Fortuna, White

WP: Fehlner

Newburyport (6-0): 2 0 2 3 0 1 2 — 10

North Reading: 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 —  3

Boys Lacrosse

Newburyport 14, Lynnfield 2

Goals: Kennedy Heath 2, Jake Palma 2, Ryan McHugh 2, Zach Lever, Owen Kreuz, Christian Kinsey, Andrew Cullen, Jackson Marshall, Colin McLoy, Ryan Cottone, Oliver Pons

Assists: Jon Groth 3, Lever, Kreuz, Kinsey

Lynnfield: 1 0 1 0 —  2

Newburyport (3-1): 4 5 3 2 — 14

Pentucket 14, Manchester 2

Goals: Aidan Tierney 5, Ben Turpin 3, Joe Turpin 3, Seamus O'Keefe, Henry Walsh, Evan Napolitano

Assists: O'Keefe 4, J. Turpin 2, B. Turpin, Napolitano, Walsh

Saves: Cam Smith 11

Pentucket (2-2): 7 1 3 3 — 14

Manchester: 0 1 0 1 —  2

Triton 11, North Reading 3

Goals: James Tatro 5, Jared Leonard 4, JP Trojan 2

Assists: Leonard 2, Thomas Cahill, CJ Goldey, Dylan Angelopolous, Tatro

Triton (5-1): 5 2 3 1 — 11

North Reading: 0 0 1 2 —  3

Girls Lacrosse

Triton 14, North Reading 12

Goals: Kate Trojan 6, Ashley Silva 5, Chloe Connors 3

Assists: Silva 3, Connors 3, Trojan 2

Saves: Julia Price 12

North Reading: 4 4 3 1 — 12

Triton (3-3): 5 2 3 4 — 14

Newburyport 26, Lynnfield 1

Goals: Lily Pons 4, Sam King 3, Anna Affolter 2, Olivia McDonald 2, Makenna Ward 2, Rita Cahalane 2, Emma Foley 2, Emily Fuller, Izzy Rosa, Liberty Palermino, Anneliese Truesdale, Lily Spaulding, Lily Troupe, Laney Lucci, Annie Shay, Sydney Turner, Josie Palma

Assists: Affolter 3, King 2, Pons 2, Spaulding 2, Foley 2, McDonald

Records: Newburyport 5-0

Softball

Lynnfield 13, Georgetown 5

Georgetown (5): Mansfield ss 3-0-0, Mogavero p 4-3-3, Dullea c 4-0-1, Caplin 1b 3-0-1, Halman cf 3-0-0, Skahan 3b 3-1-3, Ruggeiro 2b 3-1-1, Sanderson rf 1-0-0, Mitchell rf 1-0-0, Furlong lf 2-0-0, Stevens lf 1-0-0, Allen lf 1-0-0. Totals: 29-5-7

RBI: Skahan 2, Allen, Ruggeiro, Mansfield

LP: Mogavero

Lynnfield (1-5): 2 0 3 0 0 5 3 — 13

Georgetown (6-1): 0 2 0 0 2 0 1 —  5

Pentucket 14, Ipswich 4

Pentucket (14): Latham p 5-5-4, Agocs c 5-0-2, Hamel cf 4-2-2, Sargent ss 5-0-3, Pichette 1b 5-0-3, Mitchell 2b 3-1-1, Stock rf 2-2-1, Lopata 3b 5-1-1, Daley lf 2-1-1, Gatchel 2b 2-0-0, Connelly rf 2-1-1, Codair lf 3-1-1. Totals: 43-14-20   

RBI: Latham 3, Agocs 2, Hamel 2, Sargent 3, Pichette 2, Daley

WP: Latham

Pentucket (3-4): 1 2 6 0 2 3 0 — 14

Ipswich: 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 —  4

Boys Tennis

Lynnfield 5, Pentucket 0 

Records: Pentucket 0-4

North Reading 4, Newburyport 1

Local winners:

Doubles: 1. Tommy Jahn-Finn Sullivan 6-2, 6-3

Records: Newburyport 3-2

Girls Tennis

Newburyport 4, North Reading 1

Local winners:

Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson 6-0, 6-1; 2. Elle Doucette 6-1, 6-1

Doubles: 1. Molly Page-Li McClure 6-2, 6-1; 2. Ana Lynch-Elizabeth Newman 6-0, 6-2

Records: Newburyport 6-0

 

