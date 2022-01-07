Thursday, Jan. 6 highlights
Girls Basketball
Malden Catholic 51, Georgetown 22
Georgetown (22): T. Marcelin 2-0-5, Massey 0-0-0, Skahan 0-1-1, Morrison 2-0-4, Thompson 0-0-0, Ziolkowski 2-1-5, Neilson 1-2-5, Loewen 0-0-0, Olsen 0-2-2, Upite 0-0-0. Totals 7-6-22
3-pointers: T. Marcelin, Neilson
Georgetown (1-6):8437 22
Malden Catholic: 219813 51
Boys Ice Hockey
Lynnfield 6, Newburyport 2
Lynnfield: 330 6
Newburyport: 002 2
Goals: Zach McHugh, Jon Groth
Assists: Groth, Kane Brennan, Sean Glynn
