Monday, April 18 highlights
Boys Lacrosse
Triton 20, Lowell 8
Goals: Jared Leonard 6, Thomas Cahill 5, Seamus Cahill 3, JP Trojan 2, Braeden McDonald, Dylan Slimack, Dylan Angelopolus, Joe Niska
Assists: Leonard 4, McDonald 3, Trojan 3, T. Cahill, Slimack, Angelopolus, Jacob Rainsford
Saves: Charlie Clare 3, Griffin Houlihan 2
Triton (4-2): 5 6 7 2 — 20
Lowell: 1 2 2 3 — 8
Softball
Triton 8, Rockport 3
Triton (8): M. Jacques 4-1-0, Oldoni 3-0-0, Story 2-1-1, Johnson 3-1-1, Harris 3-0-0, Colburn 3-0-1, January cr 0-1-0, Penniman 2-1-1, Haley 3-1-2, Romine 2-2-1. Totals 25-8-7
RBI: Haley 2, Jacques, Johnson, Colburn, Romine
WP: Johnson
Rockport: 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 — 3
Triton (4-2): 0 0 0 0 2 6 0 — 8
Pentucket 11, Georgetown 1
Georgetown (1):
Pentucket (11): Griffin cf 2-2-0, Agocs c 3-2-1, Mitchell 2b 4-2-3, Pichette 1b 2-0-0, Bartholomew cr 0-1-0, Lopata 3b 4-1-2, Hamel lf 2-1-0, LaCroix lf 1-0-0, Stock dp 2-1-0, Bickford ph 1-0-0, Murphy ss 4-1-2, Daley rf 3-0-1. Totals 28-11-9
RBI: P — Lopata 3, Mitchell 3
WP: LeBel
Georgetown (0-6): 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Pentucket (1-3): 5 1 1 2 2 0 0 — 11
Tuesday, April 19 highlights
Baseball
Ipswich 4, Georgetown 0
Georgetown (0): Gilbo cf 3-0-0, J. Lucido ss/p 3-0-0, Girouard 1b 3-0-3, Ruth pr 0-0-0, Lee p/dh 3-0-0, C. Lucido rf 2-0-0, Thompson 3b 2-0-0, Giguere 2b/ss 3-0-0, Gioia lf 1-0-0, Gilstein c 3-0-0, Willis 2b 0-0-0. Totals 23-0-3
LP: Lee
Ipswich: 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 — 4
Georgetown (2-2): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Triton 6, North Reading 3
Triton (6): Watson p 3-1-2, Daniels cf 2-0-0, Abt ss 4-1-3, G. Dupuis 3b 4-0-0, Egan dh 4-0-0, Johnson c 3-1-2, Lindholm rf 3-1-2, Rumph 2b 2-0-0, Lennon lf 2-2-1. Totals 27-6-10
RBI: Watson 2, Abt 2, Johnson, Lennon
WP: Watson
North Reading: 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 3
Triton (1-3): 1 3 1 1 0 0 0 — 6
