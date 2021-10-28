Wednesday, Oct. 27 highlights
Boys Soccer
Newburyport 6, Triton 0
Goals: Caelen Twitchell 2, Max Gagnon, Brady O’Donnell, Zach Rosa, Ronan Brown
Saves: Nick Chamberlain 0, Owen Tahnk 1
Newburyport (15-1-1): 60 6
Triton: 00 0
Amesbury 1, Georgetown 1
Goals: A — Bryson Vater; G — Graham Billington
Assists: G — Jason Gioia
Saves: G — Kyle Davies 6
Amesbury (7-6-3): 10 1
Georgetown (4-10-2): 10 1
Pentucket 2, North Reading 1
Goals: Liam Sullivan, Tyler Correnti (pk)
Assists: Ryan Plisinski
Saves: Correnti 8
North Reading: 10 1
Pentucket (8-5-3): 02 2
Girls Volleyball
Newburyport 3, Pentucket 1
Kills: N — Anna Rossi 8, Ava Hartley 6; P — Nicole Zahornasky 5, Ava Synder 5
Blocks: N — Hartley 4; P — Zahornasky 4, Synder 4
Assists: P — Katie Sutton 10
Service points (aces): P — Zahornasky (7)
Pentucket (2-14): 14202523 1
Newburyport (7-11): 25252025 3
Ipswich 3, Triton 1
Kills: Mia Berardino 18, Raegan Faloon 2
Blocks: Berardino 3
Assists: Molly Kimball 20
Service points (aces): Berardino (5)
Digs: Berardino 10, Faloon 3
Triton (10-8): 32182419 1
Ipswich (16-1): 30252625 3
