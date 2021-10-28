Wednesday, Oct. 27 highlights

Boys Soccer

Newburyport 6, Triton 0

Goals: Caelen Twitchell 2, Max Gagnon, Brady O’Donnell, Zach Rosa, Ronan Brown

Saves: Nick Chamberlain 0, Owen Tahnk 1

Newburyport (15-1-1): 60 6

Triton: 00 0

Amesbury 1, Georgetown 1

Goals: A — Bryson Vater; G — Graham Billington

Assists: G — Jason Gioia

Saves: G — Kyle Davies 6

Amesbury (7-6-3): 10 1

Georgetown (4-10-2): 10 1

Pentucket 2, North Reading 1

Goals: Liam Sullivan, Tyler Correnti (pk)

Assists: Ryan Plisinski

Saves: Correnti 8

North Reading: 10 1

Pentucket (8-5-3): 02 2

Girls Volleyball

Newburyport 3, Pentucket 1

Kills: N — Anna Rossi 8, Ava Hartley 6; P — Nicole Zahornasky 5, Ava Synder 5

Blocks: N — Hartley 4; P — Zahornasky 4, Synder 4

Assists: P — Katie Sutton 10

Service points (aces): P — Zahornasky (7)

Pentucket (2-14): 14202523 1

Newburyport (7-11): 25252025 3

Ipswich 3, Triton 1

Kills: Mia Berardino 18, Raegan Faloon 2

Blocks: Berardino 3

Assists: Molly Kimball 20

Service points (aces): Berardino (5)

Digs: Berardino 10, Faloon 3

Triton (10-8): 32182419 1

Ipswich (16-1): 30252625 3

