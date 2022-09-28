Wednesday, Sept. 28 highlights
Field Hockey
Newburyport 5, Amesbury 2
Goals: N — Lilly Pons 2, Rita Cahalane, Morgan Valeri, Lily Chorebanian; A — Analisa Tomkiewicz 2
Assists: A — Meagan McAndrews, Sarah Burdick
Saves: N — Jane Mettling; A — Catie Creps 8
Amesbury: 02 2
Newburyport (6-1-1): 50 5
Pentucket 2, Ipswich 1
Goals: Reese Gallant, Alyssa Perichetti
Assists: Haley Dwight
Saves: Zoey Wegrzyn 8
Ipswich: 10 1
Pentucket (4-2-1): 20 2
Golf
Triton 174, Pentucket 78
Team leaders: Connor Houlihan (T) 36, Ricky Gardella (T) 32, Griffin Houlihan (T) 30
Records: Triton 13-0
Girls Volleyball
Newburyport 3, Triton 1
Kills: N — Sophia Messina 14, Lily LeDuc 12, Viive Godtfredsen 11; T — Emma Campbell 4, Laura Zahornasky 4
Blocks: T — Campbell 4
Assists: T — Zahornasky 7
Service points (aces): N — Emma Foley (6), LeDuc (4), Godtfredsen (4)
Digs: T — Madeline Doring 5, Grace Romine 5
Triton (2-5): 12251811 1
Newburyport (9-1): 25232525 3
