Wednesday, Sept. 28 highlights

Field Hockey

Newburyport 5, Amesbury 2

Goals: N — Lilly Pons 2, Rita Cahalane, Morgan Valeri, Lily Chorebanian; A — Analisa Tomkiewicz 2

Assists: A — Meagan McAndrews, Sarah Burdick

Saves: N — Jane Mettling; A — Catie Creps 8

Amesbury: 02 2

Newburyport (6-1-1): 50 5

Pentucket 2, Ipswich 1

Goals: Reese Gallant, Alyssa Perichetti

Assists: Haley Dwight

Saves: Zoey Wegrzyn 8

Ipswich: 10 1

Pentucket (4-2-1): 20 2

Golf

Triton 174, Pentucket 78

Team leaders: Connor Houlihan (T) 36, Ricky Gardella (T) 32, Griffin Houlihan (T) 30

Records: Triton 13-0

Girls Volleyball

Newburyport 3, Triton 1

Kills: N — Sophia Messina 14, Lily LeDuc 12, Viive Godtfredsen 11; T — Emma Campbell 4, Laura Zahornasky 4

Blocks: T — Campbell 4

Assists: T — Zahornasky 7

Service points (aces): N — Emma Foley (6), LeDuc (4), Godtfredsen (4)

Digs: T — Madeline Doring 5, Grace Romine 5

Triton (2-5): 12251811 1

Newburyport (9-1): 25232525 3

