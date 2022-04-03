Saturday, April 2 highlights
Baseball
Gloucester 4, Newburyport 3
Newburyport (3): Stick 2b 3-0-0, Puleo lf 2-1-1, Stallard ss 4-0-0, Tahnk 3b 4-1-2, Fehlner p/cf 3-1-1, Ford 1b 3-0-1, Walsh rf 1-0-0, Sullivan rf 0-0-0, Roberts cf 2-0-0, Forrest p 1-0-0, Cowles c 2-0-0. Totals 25-3-5
RBI: Tahnk, Fehlner, Ford
HR: Fehlner
LP: Forrest
Gloucester (1-0): 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 — 4
Newburyport (0-1): 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 — 3
Boys Lacrosse
Concord-Carlisle 12, Newburyport 2
Goals: Ryan McHugh 2
Assists: Jon Groth
Newburyport (0-1): 0 2 — 2
Concord-Carlisle (1-0): 0 8 — 12
Pentucket 13, Swampscott 4
Goals: Aidan Tierney 4, Joe Turpin 3, Ben Turpin 2, Nolan Cole 2, Henry Hartford, Evan Napolitano
Assists: Liam Sullivan 2, Logan Durocher, Ethan Ferrant, Napolitano
Saves: Cam Smith 11
Pentucket (1-0): 2 5 4 2 — 13
Swampscott (0-1): 0 3 0 1 — 4
