Friday, Feb. 18 highlights
Boys Basketball
Wilmington 81, Triton 68
Triton (68): McHale 11-4-33, Wilkinson 2-1-5, G. Dupuis 2-0-4, Tate 2-0-4, N. Dupuis 2-2-7, Leonard 2-1-6, Prendergast 0-0-0, Story 2-0-4, Ciaramitaro 0-2-2, O’Leary 1-0-3, Mead 0-1-1, Abt 0-1-1. Totals 24-12-68
3-pointers: McHale 3, O’Leary, Leonard, N. Dupuis
Wilmington: 24 23 16 18 — 81
Triton (8-12): 13 11 19 25 — 68
Newburyport 61, Gloucester 57
Newburyport (61): Brown 4-3-13, Bovee 1-2-4, Acton 2-0-4, Scali 9-0-22, Sullivan 1-0-3, Thoreson 0-0-0, Brennan 3-3-9, Tahnk 3-0-6. Totals 23-8-61
3-pointers: Scali 4, Brown 2, Sullivan
Gloucester (6-12): 15 11 13 18 — 57
Newburyport (13-5): 15 15 17 14 — 61
Saturday, Feb. 19 highlights
Boys Ice Hockey
Methuen 5, Amesbury 2
Amesbury: 0 1 1 — 2
Methuen (12-4-2): 2 1 2 — 5
Goals: M — Owen Kneeland 3, Cole Lambert, Zack Nadeau
Saves: M — Owen O’Brien 22
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport 3, Marblehead 1
Goals: Olivia Wilson 3
Saves: Teagan Wilson 25
Boys Ice Hockey
Triton 1, Lowell 0
Newburyport Bank Ice Hockey Classic Lowell: 0 0 0 — 0
Triton (5-13-1): 1 0 0 — 1
Goals: Andrew Johnson
Assists: Cam Murray, Jack Lindholm
Saves: Wes Rollins
