Friday, Feb. 18 highlights

Boys Basketball

Wilmington 81, Triton 68

Triton (68): McHale 11-4-33, Wilkinson 2-1-5, G. Dupuis 2-0-4, Tate 2-0-4, N. Dupuis 2-2-7, Leonard 2-1-6, Prendergast 0-0-0, Story 2-0-4, Ciaramitaro 0-2-2, O’Leary 1-0-3, Mead 0-1-1, Abt 0-1-1. Totals 24-12-68

3-pointers: McHale 3, O’Leary, Leonard, N. Dupuis

Wilmington: 24 23 16 18 — 81

Triton (8-12): 13 11 19 25 — 68

Newburyport 61, Gloucester 57

Newburyport (61): Brown 4-3-13, Bovee 1-2-4, Acton 2-0-4, Scali 9-0-22, Sullivan 1-0-3, Thoreson 0-0-0, Brennan 3-3-9, Tahnk 3-0-6. Totals 23-8-61

3-pointers: Scali 4, Brown 2, Sullivan

Gloucester (6-12): 15 11 13 18 — 57

Newburyport (13-5): 15 15 17 14 — 61

Saturday, Feb. 19 highlights

Boys Ice Hockey

Methuen 5, Amesbury 2

Amesbury: 0 1 1 — 2

Methuen (12-4-2): 2 1 2 — 5

Goals: M — Owen Kneeland 3, Cole Lambert, Zack Nadeau

Saves: M — Owen O’Brien 22

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport 3, Marblehead 1

Goals: Olivia Wilson 3

Saves: Teagan Wilson 25

Boys Ice Hockey

Triton 1, Lowell 0

Newburyport Bank Ice Hockey Classic Lowell: 0 0 0 — 0

Triton (5-13-1): 1 0 0 — 1

Goals: Andrew Johnson

Assists: Cam Murray, Jack Lindholm

Saves: Wes Rollins

