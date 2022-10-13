Thursday, Oct. 13 highlights
Boys Cross Country
Pentucket 27, Lynnfield 31
at Pentucket
Top Pentucket finishers: 1. Seamus Burke 17:47; 5. Tommy Sunkenberg 19:07; 6. Jacob Zylinski 19:13; 7. Matt Beaulieu 19:14; 8. Braeden Roche 19:!5; 9. Colby Eckholt 19:19
Records: Pentucket 1-3
Girls Cross Country
Pentucket 20, Lynnfield 38
at Pentucket
Top Pentucket finishers: 1. Kaylie Dalgar 19:36; 2. Audrey Conover 20:57; 3. Libby Murphy 21:12; 6. Sophia Clemente 22:53; 8. Diana Williamson 23:13
Records: Pentucket 3-1
Field Hockey
North Andover 3, Amesbury 1
Goals: A — Lizzy Deacon
Assists: A — Meg McAndrews
Saves: A — Catie Creps 13
North Andover: 21 3
Amesbury: 10 1
Boys Soccer
Georgetown 2, Rockport 1
Goals: Jason Gioia, Jackson Lasquade
Assists: Gioia, Dylan van Galen
Saves: Kyle Davies 8
Rockport: 10 1
Georgetown (3-6-3): 11 2
Lynnfield 5, Triton 0
Saves: John Dwyer, Will Hight
Triton: 00 0
Lynnfield: 32 5
Girls Volleyball
Newburyport 3, North Reading 2
Kills: Sophia Messina 16, Lily LeDuc 15, Beatrice Cortecci 8
Service points (aces): Cortecci (6), LeDuc (4)
Newburyport (13-2): 2123262515 3
North Reading: 2525241711 2
Triton 3, Pentucket 1
Kills: Emma Campbell 11, Kendall Liebert 7
Blocks: Liebert 5, Campbell 1
Service points (aces): Grace Romine (8)
Triton (4-7): 23252525 3
Pentucket: 25231817 1
