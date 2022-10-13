Thursday, Oct. 13 highlights

Boys Cross Country

Pentucket 27, Lynnfield 31

at Pentucket

Top Pentucket finishers: 1. Seamus Burke 17:47; 5. Tommy Sunkenberg 19:07; 6. Jacob Zylinski 19:13; 7. Matt Beaulieu 19:14; 8. Braeden Roche 19:!5; 9. Colby Eckholt 19:19

Records: Pentucket 1-3

Girls Cross Country

Pentucket 20, Lynnfield 38

at Pentucket

Top Pentucket finishers: 1. Kaylie Dalgar 19:36; 2. Audrey Conover 20:57; 3. Libby Murphy 21:12; 6. Sophia Clemente 22:53; 8. Diana Williamson 23:13

Records: Pentucket 3-1

Field Hockey

North Andover 3, Amesbury 1

Goals: A — Lizzy Deacon

Assists: A — Meg McAndrews

Saves: A — Catie Creps 13

North Andover: 21 3

Amesbury: 10 1

Boys Soccer

Georgetown 2, Rockport 1

Goals: Jason Gioia, Jackson Lasquade

Assists: Gioia, Dylan van Galen

Saves: Kyle Davies 8

Rockport: 10 1

Georgetown (3-6-3): 11 2

Lynnfield 5, Triton 0

Saves: John Dwyer, Will Hight

Triton: 00 0

Lynnfield: 32 5

Girls Volleyball

Newburyport 3, North Reading 2

Kills: Sophia Messina 16, Lily LeDuc 15, Beatrice Cortecci 8

Service points (aces): Cortecci (6), LeDuc (4)

Newburyport (13-2): 2123262515 3

North Reading: 2525241711 2

Triton 3, Pentucket 1

Kills: Emma Campbell 11, Kendall Liebert 7

Blocks: Liebert 5, Campbell 1

Service points (aces): Grace Romine (8)

Triton (4-7): 23252525 3

Pentucket: 25231817 1

