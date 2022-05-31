Monday, May 30 highlights

Girls Lacrosse

Pentucket 15, Haverhill 12

Goals: Lana Mickelson 5, Cat Colvin 3, Ella Palmer 2, Sydney Trout 2, Audrey Conover, Kate Conover, Charlene Basque

Assists: Mickelson 3, Colvin 3, A. Conover 2, Palmer, K. Conover, Ashley Gagnon

Saves: Jocelynn Alcantara 7

Haverhill: 5 7 —12

Pentucket (10-4): 9 6 —15

Pentucket 24, Lynnfield 7

Goals: Sarah Graninger 4, Audrey Conover 4, Ella Palmer 3, Kate Conover 3, Sydney Trout 3, Lana Mickelson 3, Ashley Gagnon 2, Katie Drislane, Abbie Felzani

Assists: Mickelson 3, Cat Colvin 3, Charlene Basque 2, A. Conover 2, K. Conover, Drislane, Felzani, Angelina Bugocki, Sam Beegan

Saves: Jocelynn Alcantara 2

Lynnfield: 3 4 — 7

Pentucket (9-4): 16 8 — 24

