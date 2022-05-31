Monday, May 30 highlights
Girls Lacrosse
Pentucket 15, Haverhill 12
Goals: Lana Mickelson 5, Cat Colvin 3, Ella Palmer 2, Sydney Trout 2, Audrey Conover, Kate Conover, Charlene Basque
Assists: Mickelson 3, Colvin 3, A. Conover 2, Palmer, K. Conover, Ashley Gagnon
Saves: Jocelynn Alcantara 7
Haverhill: 5 7 —12
Pentucket (10-4): 9 6 —15
Pentucket 24, Lynnfield 7
Goals: Sarah Graninger 4, Audrey Conover 4, Ella Palmer 3, Kate Conover 3, Sydney Trout 3, Lana Mickelson 3, Ashley Gagnon 2, Katie Drislane, Abbie Felzani
Assists: Mickelson 3, Cat Colvin 3, Charlene Basque 2, A. Conover 2, K. Conover, Drislane, Felzani, Angelina Bugocki, Sam Beegan
Saves: Jocelynn Alcantara 2
Lynnfield: 3 4 — 7
Pentucket (9-4): 16 8 — 24
