Baseball
Danvers 4, Pentucket 0
Pentucket (0): Kamuda cf 4-0-1, Winter ss 3-0-0, Hunt p/3b 4-0-0, Dwight lf/p 3-0-1, Ventola c 3-0-0, Robertson 1b 3-0-1, Kutcher rf 0-0-0, Woodsum 3b/lf 3-0-0, Inger dh 3-0-2, Mesiner dh 0-0-0, Ligols rf 3-0-0. Totals 29-0-5
LP: Hunt
Danvers: 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 — 4
Pentucket (0-1): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Boys Lacrosse
Newburyport 8, Triton 6
Goals: T — Jared Leonard 3, Thomas Cahill, Braeden McDonald, Dylan Angelopolus
Assists: T — Leonard, Cahill, McDonald, Kyle Bouley, Dylan Slimak, Seamus Cahill
Saves: T — Charlie Clare 8
Newburyport (1-1): 6 2 — 8
Triton (0-2): 3 3 — 6
Girls Lacrosse
Newburyport 20, Triton 2
Goals: N — Isabella Rosa 5, Olivia McDonald 3, Anna Affolter 3, Lilly Pons 3, Reese Bromby 2, Brela Pavao 2, Avery Tahnk 2; T — Kate Trojan, Chloe Conners
Assists: N — Emily Fuller 5, Rita Cahalane 2, Lilly Pons
Saves: N — Katherine Keller 1; T — Julia Price 5, Delaney Quinn 3
Triton (1-1): 2 0 — 2
Newburyport (1-0): 12 8 — 20
Ipswich 13, Georgetown 6
Goals: Mary Surette 4, Molly Giguere, Alexis Sheehan
Saves: Alexandra Solopoulos 10
Georgetown (0-1): 5 1 — 6
Ipswich: 6 7 — 13
Softball
Triton 9, Pentucket 6
Pentucket (6): Griffin cf 2-3-1, Agocs c 2-1-0, Mitchel 2b 3-0-2, Pichette 1b 4-0-0, Hamel lf 3-0-1, Stock dp 4-0-0, Lopata 3b 4-1-2, Bickford rf 2-0-0, Daley rf 2-0-0, Murphy 1b 3-1-1. Totals 29-6-7
Triton (9):
RBI: P Mitchel 3, Hamel, Murphy
WP: ; LP: LeBel
Pentucket (0-1): 2 1 0 0 0 3 0 — 6
Triton (1-0): 2 1 0 2 1 3 0 — 9
North Reading 11, Newburyport 8
Newburyport (8): Morrissey cf 4-2-2, Bolcome 2b 2-1-1, Meleedy p 4-0-3, Keefe 1b 3-0-1, Habib c 3-1-1, Lavellee 3b 4-1-1, Dowell rf 4-1-1, DeVivo 2b 4-0-0, Quintiliani 1b 2-2-0. Totals 30-8-10
RBI: Meleedy 4, Morrissey 2, Dowell 2
LP: Meleedy
North Reading (1-0): 0 1 1 2 0 7 0 1 — 1
Newburyport (0-1): 0 0 0 0 2 6 0 — 8
