Thursday, Sept. 22 highlights

Field Hockey

Triton 2, North Reading 1

Goals: Emmerson Marengi, Neila Jones

Saves: Sophie Chapman 2

Triton (5-0-1): 11 2

North Reading: 10 1

Golf

Lynnfield 152, Georgetown 147

Georgetown leaders: Logna Corriveau 32, Will Sorenson 32, Ty Southall 31

Boys Soccer

Newburyport 2, Lynnfield 0

Goals: James Forrest-Hay 2

Assists: Spencer Colwell 2

Lynnfield: 00 0

Newburyport (6-0): 20 2

Girls Soccer

Hamilton-Wenham 1, Georgetown 0

Saves: Mary Surette 15

Hamilton-Wenham: 10 1

Georgetown (4-2-1): 00 0

Newburyport 1, Lynnfield 0

Goals: Alexis Greenblott

Assists: Deirdre McElhinney

Saves: Gabby Loughran 5

Newburyport (6-1): 10 1

Lynnfield: 00 0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you