Thursday, Sept. 22 highlights
Field Hockey
Triton 2, North Reading 1
Goals: Emmerson Marengi, Neila Jones
Saves: Sophie Chapman 2
Triton (5-0-1): 11 2
North Reading: 10 1
Golf
Lynnfield 152, Georgetown 147
Georgetown leaders: Logna Corriveau 32, Will Sorenson 32, Ty Southall 31
Boys Soccer
Newburyport 2, Lynnfield 0
Goals: James Forrest-Hay 2
Assists: Spencer Colwell 2
Lynnfield: 00 0
Newburyport (6-0): 20 2
Girls Soccer
Hamilton-Wenham 1, Georgetown 0
Saves: Mary Surette 15
Hamilton-Wenham: 10 1
Georgetown (4-2-1): 00 0
Newburyport 1, Lynnfield 0
Goals: Alexis Greenblott
Assists: Deirdre McElhinney
Saves: Gabby Loughran 5
Newburyport (6-1): 10 1
Lynnfield: 00 0
