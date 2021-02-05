Friday, Feb. 5
Boys Basketball
Newburyport 86, Amesbury 83 (OT)
Amesbury (83): Keliher 16-1-44, M. Heidt 0-0-0, Kokinacis 2-2-7, Hallinan 0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0, Lapointe 0-0-0, Donovan 3-5-11, Collins 0-0-0, Welch 5-1-13, Daileanes 0-0-0, Gjikopulli 1-0-2, K. Heidt 3-0-6. Totals: 30-9-83
Newburyport (86): Fehlner 6-0-16, Brown 4-1-11, Bovee 0-0-0, Sullivan 0-0-0, White 0-0-0, Cahalane 2-0-4, Gagnon 6-0-17, Robertson 4-6-17, Cullen 4-1-9, Ward 0-2-2, Jahn 4-2-10. Totals: 30-12-86
3-pointers: A — Keliher 11; N — Gagnon 5, Fehlner 4, Robertson 3, Brown 2
Amesbury (2-6): 7 23 32 16 5 — 83
Newburyport (9-0): 21 22 20 15 8 — 86
North Reading 54, Triton 51
Triton (51): Odoy 2-1-6, Wilkinson 1-2-4, McHale 7-3-17, Liebert 2-0-4, G. Dupuis 5-0-15, N. Dupuis 1-0-2, Dennis 0-0-0, Lentz 1-0-3, Leonard 0-0-0. Totals: 18-6-51
3-pointers: G. Dupuis 5, Odoy, Lentz
Triton (3-7): 10 10 17 14 — 51
North Reading (3-6): 16 10 18 10 — 54
Pentucket 54, Rockport 46
Pentucket (54): Bucco 2-1-7, K. Lee 6-2-15, St. Louis 0-1-1, Daly 6-2-14, Dwight 2-5-9, Perlitch 1-0-2, J. Lee 0-0-0, Sullivan 0-0-0, Tierney 1-0-2, Labritz 0-0-0, Davis 2-0-4. Totals: 20-11-54
3-pointers: Bucco 2, K. Lee
Rockport: 4 10 11 21 — 46
Pentucket (2-3): 11 13 14 16 — 54
Girls Basketball
Pentucket 54, Rockport 20
Pentucket (54): Cacciapuoti 1-0-2, Conover 3-0-7, Cloutier 0-0-0, Thompson 2-0-5, Maurer 1-0-2, DiBurro 1-0-2, Bellacqua 0-1-1, Riley 1-0-2, Mickelson 4-1-9, Reading 2-2-6, Currie 6-3-16, Lopata 0-0-0, Synder 1-0-2.
3-pointers: Conover, Thompson, Currie
Pentucket (8-1): 19 7 18 10 — 54
Rockport: 7 2 6 5 — 20
Newburyport 49, Amesbury 31
Newburyport (49): Doucette 4-1-11, Turner 0-1-1, McElhinney 3-0-8, McDonald 0-0-0, Ward 0-2-2, Loughran 0-0-0, Pavao 0-0-0, Affolter 0-1-1, Gillingham 4-0-8, Foley 5-0-10, Leah Metsker 4-0-8, Lizzie Metsker 0-0-0. Totals: 20-5-49
Amesbury (31): M. Hallinan 1-2-4, Sullivan 1-0-2, DeLong 2-2-7, A. Hallinan 3-4-10, Pettet 0-0-0, Redford 2-2-6, Kimball 1-0-2, McAndrews 0-0-0. Totals: 10-10-31
3-pointers: N — Doucette 3, McElhinney 2; A — DeLong
Newburyport (8-0): 16 14 10 9 — 49
Amesbury (5-2): 6 10 2 13 — 31
North Reading 41, Triton 40
Triton (40): Kimball 4-0-11, Frary 3-0-7, Bell 2-0-4, Heffernan 0-3-3, Basile 1-1-3, Renda 6-0-12, Leavitt 0-0-0, Kiricoples 0-0-0, Hoggard 0-0-0.
3-pointers: Kimball 3, Frary
North Reading: 8 8 14 11 — 41
Triton (2-5): 8 14 11 7 — 40
Boys Skiing
Austin Prep edges Newburyport
Meet Results: Austin Prep 68, Newburyport 67; Andover 107, Newburyport 28
Top 15: 1. Adam Payne (H) 24.66, 2. Tim Haarmann (SJP) 24.91, 3. Owen Gandt (SJP) 25.94, 4. Henry Hartford (H) 26.20, 5. Peyton McKee (SJP) 26.74 ... 51. Ian Keller (Nbpt) 31.36, 54. Will Trail (Nbpt) 31.75
Records: Newburyport 1-7
