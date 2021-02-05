Friday, Feb. 5

Boys Basketball

Newburyport 86, Amesbury 83 (OT)

Amesbury (83): Keliher 16-1-44, M. Heidt 0-0-0, Kokinacis 2-2-7, Hallinan 0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0, Lapointe 0-0-0, Donovan 3-5-11, Collins 0-0-0, Welch 5-1-13, Daileanes 0-0-0, Gjikopulli 1-0-2, K. Heidt 3-0-6. Totals: 30-9-83

Newburyport (86): Fehlner 6-0-16, Brown 4-1-11, Bovee 0-0-0, Sullivan 0-0-0, White 0-0-0, Cahalane 2-0-4, Gagnon 6-0-17, Robertson 4-6-17, Cullen 4-1-9, Ward 0-2-2, Jahn 4-2-10. Totals: 30-12-86

3-pointers: A — Keliher 11; N — Gagnon 5, Fehlner 4, Robertson 3, Brown 2

Amesbury (2-6):  7 23 32 16 5 — 83

Newburyport (9-0): 21 22 20 15 8 — 86

North Reading 54, Triton 51

Triton (51): Odoy 2-1-6, Wilkinson 1-2-4, McHale 7-3-17, Liebert 2-0-4, G. Dupuis 5-0-15, N. Dupuis 1-0-2, Dennis 0-0-0, Lentz 1-0-3, Leonard 0-0-0. Totals: 18-6-51

3-pointers: G. Dupuis 5, Odoy, Lentz

Triton (3-7): 10 10 17 14 — 51

North Reading (3-6): 16 10 18 10 — 54

Pentucket 54, Rockport 46

Pentucket (54): Bucco 2-1-7, K. Lee 6-2-15, St. Louis 0-1-1, Daly 6-2-14, Dwight 2-5-9, Perlitch 1-0-2, J. Lee 0-0-0, Sullivan 0-0-0, Tierney 1-0-2, Labritz 0-0-0, Davis 2-0-4. Totals: 20-11-54

3-pointers: Bucco 2, K. Lee

Rockport:  4 10 11 21 — 46

Pentucket (2-3): 11 13 14 16 — 54

Girls Basketball

Pentucket 54, Rockport 20

Pentucket (54): Cacciapuoti 1-0-2, Conover 3-0-7, Cloutier 0-0-0, Thompson 2-0-5, Maurer 1-0-2, DiBurro 1-0-2, Bellacqua 0-1-1, Riley 1-0-2, Mickelson 4-1-9, Reading 2-2-6, Currie 6-3-16, Lopata 0-0-0, Synder 1-0-2.

3-pointers: Conover, Thompson, Currie

Pentucket (8-1): 19 7 18 10 — 54

Rockport:  7 2  6  5 — 20

Newburyport 49, Amesbury 31

Newburyport (49): Doucette 4-1-11, Turner 0-1-1, McElhinney 3-0-8, McDonald 0-0-0, Ward 0-2-2, Loughran 0-0-0, Pavao 0-0-0, Affolter 0-1-1, Gillingham 4-0-8, Foley 5-0-10, Leah Metsker 4-0-8, Lizzie Metsker 0-0-0. Totals: 20-5-49

Amesbury (31): M. Hallinan 1-2-4, Sullivan 1-0-2, DeLong 2-2-7, A. Hallinan 3-4-10, Pettet 0-0-0, Redford 2-2-6, Kimball 1-0-2, McAndrews 0-0-0. Totals: 10-10-31

3-pointers: N — Doucette 3, McElhinney 2; A — DeLong

Newburyport (8-0): 16 14 10  9 — 49

Amesbury (5-2):  6 10  2 13 — 31

North Reading 41, Triton 40

Triton (40): Kimball 4-0-11, Frary 3-0-7, Bell 2-0-4, Heffernan 0-3-3, Basile 1-1-3, Renda 6-0-12, Leavitt 0-0-0, Kiricoples 0-0-0, Hoggard 0-0-0.

3-pointers: Kimball 3, Frary

North Reading: 8  8 14 11 — 41

Triton (2-5): 8 14 11  7 — 40

Boys Skiing

Austin Prep edges Newburyport

Meet Results: Austin Prep 68, Newburyport 67; Andover 107, Newburyport 28

Top 15: 1. Adam Payne (H) 24.66, 2. Tim Haarmann (SJP) 24.91, 3. Owen Gandt (SJP) 25.94, 4. Henry Hartford (H) 26.20, 5. Peyton McKee (SJP) 26.74 ... 51. Ian Keller (Nbpt) 31.36, 54. Will Trail (Nbpt) 31.75

Records: Newburyport 1-7

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you