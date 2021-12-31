Thursday, Dec. 30 highlights

Boys Basketball

Lowell Catholic 62, Pentucket 49

Pentucket (49): Ligols 0-0-0, Gagnon 0-0-0, Lee 2-2-7, Daly 9-2-25, Davis 0-0-0, Tedeschi 0-0-0, Hileman 2-0-4, Murphy 0-0-0, Condon 5-1-13, Bukow 0-0-0, Vuylsteke 0-0-0. Totals 18-5-49

3-pointers: Daly 5, Lee

Lowell Catholic: 2881115 62

Pentucket (2-4): 14121013 49

Girls Basketball

Amesbury 56, Groton-Dunstable 21

Wilmington Holiday Tournament Consolation

Amesbury (56): M. Hallinan 4-1-12, DeLong 3-0-7, A. Hallinan 6-3-15, Dollas 0-0-0, Bolth 1-0-2, Redford 7-2-18, Kimball 1-0-2. Totals 22-6-56

3-pointers: M. Hallinan 3, Redford 2, DeLong

Groton-Dunstable:4098 21

Amesbury (4-1): 13151711 56

Girls Ice Hockey

Pentucket 4, Newburyport 0

Newburyport (3-2-1): 000 0

Pentucket: 211 4

Goals: Brooke Duquette 2, Chase Nassar, Kat Yelsits

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you