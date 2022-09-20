Monday, Sept. 19 highlights
Field Hockey
Newburyport 3, Manchester 1
Goals: Delaney Woekel, Ciara Geraghty, Morgan Valeri
Assists: Lilly Ragusa, Rita Cahalane, Woekel
Saves: Jane Mettling 6
Records: Newburyport 3-1
Pentucket 1, Georgetown 0
Goals: Haley Dwight
Assists: Katherine Flaherty
Saves: P Zoey Wegrzyn 4
Georgetown (2-2-1): 0 0 —0
Pentucket (2-1-1): 1 0 —1
Girls Volleyball
Whittier 3, Pentucket 0
Kills:Whittier Samantha Azzari 3
Blocks:Whittier Divaliz Salcedo 2
Assists:Whittier Callie Nadeau 2, Hannah Azzari 2, Nathalia Cintron 2
Service points (aces):Whittier H.Azzari 13, Cintron (6)
Digs:Whittier Julia Tavares (15)
Whittier (5-0): 25 26 25— 3
Pentucket: 13 24 18 —0
Tuesday, Sept. 20 highlights
Golf
Triton 147, Lynnfield 128
Team leaders: Ricky Gardella 34, Braeden McDonald 27, Connor Houlihan 25
Records: Triton 9-0
Boys Soccer
Newburyport 5, Manchester 0
Goals: Jamie Brooks, Henry Acton, James Forrest-Hay, Bodie Godtfredsen, Caelan Twichell
Assists: Forrest-Hay, Spencer Colwell, Zach Rosa, Twichell, Santi
Manchester: 0 0 —0
Newburyport (5-0): 3 2— 5
Girls Soccer
Amesbury 0, Whittier 0
Saves: W — Madison Dawkins 7
Amesbury: 00 0
Whittier (4-0-1): 00 0
Newburyport 4, Manchester 2
Goals: Alexis Greenblott 3, Aoife Tukulsky
Assists: Deirdre McElhinney 2, Bella Rosa, Tykulsky
Saves: Gabby Loughran 7
Newburyport (5-1): 2 2— 4
Manchester: 1 1— 2
Girls Volleyball
Newburyport 3, Lynnfield 1
Kills: Viive Godtfredsen 14, Lily LeDuc 10, Sophia Messina 6
Service points (aces): Beatrice Cortecci (8), Messina (4)
Newburyport (5-1): 18 27 25 25 —3
Lynnfield: 25 25 22 15 —1
Ipswich 3, Triton 0
Blocks: Kendall Liebert 5
Digs: Madeline Doring 4
Triton (0-4): 10 9 11— 0
Ipswich: 25 25 25— 3
