Monday, Sept. 19 highlights

Field Hockey

Newburyport 3, Manchester 1

Goals: Delaney Woekel, Ciara Geraghty, Morgan Valeri

Assists: Lilly Ragusa, Rita Cahalane, Woekel

Saves: Jane Mettling 6

Records: Newburyport 3-1

Pentucket 1, Georgetown 0

Goals: Haley Dwight

Assists: Katherine Flaherty

Saves: P Zoey Wegrzyn 4

Georgetown (2-2-1): 0 0 —0

Pentucket (2-1-1): 1 0 —1

Girls Volleyball

Whittier 3, Pentucket 0

Kills:Whittier Samantha Azzari 3

Blocks:Whittier Divaliz Salcedo 2

Assists:Whittier Callie Nadeau 2, Hannah Azzari 2, Nathalia Cintron 2

Service points (aces):Whittier H.Azzari 13, Cintron (6)

Digs:Whittier Julia Tavares (15)

Whittier (5-0): 25 26 25— 3

Pentucket: 13 24 18 —0

Tuesday, Sept. 20 highlights

Golf

Triton 147, Lynnfield 128

Team leaders: Ricky Gardella 34, Braeden McDonald 27, Connor Houlihan 25

Records: Triton 9-0

Boys Soccer

Newburyport 5, Manchester 0

Goals: Jamie Brooks, Henry Acton, James Forrest-Hay, Bodie Godtfredsen, Caelan Twichell

Assists: Forrest-Hay, Spencer Colwell, Zach Rosa, Twichell, Santi

Manchester: 0 0 —0

Newburyport (5-0): 3 2— 5

Girls Soccer

Amesbury 0, Whittier 0

Saves: W — Madison Dawkins 7

Amesbury: 00 0

Whittier (4-0-1): 00 0

Newburyport 4, Manchester 2

Goals: Alexis Greenblott 3, Aoife Tukulsky

Assists: Deirdre McElhinney 2, Bella Rosa, Tykulsky

Saves: Gabby Loughran 7

Newburyport (5-1): 2 2— 4

Manchester: 1 1— 2

Girls Volleyball

Newburyport 3, Lynnfield 1

Kills: Viive Godtfredsen 14, Lily LeDuc 10, Sophia Messina 6

Service points (aces): Beatrice Cortecci (8), Messina (4)

Newburyport (5-1): 18 27 25 25 —3

Lynnfield: 25 25 22 15 —1

Ipswich 3, Triton 0

Blocks: Kendall Liebert 5

Digs: Madeline Doring 4

Triton (0-4): 10 9 11— 0

Ipswich: 25 25 25— 3

