Wednesday, Jan. 12 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester 71, Triton 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (57): McHale 5-5-16, Wilkinson 8-1-21, G. Dupuis 5-0-15, Tate 0-0-0, N. Dupuis 0-0-0, Leonard 0-0-0, Mead 0-0-0, Prendergast 0-0-0, Story 1-2-5, Abt 0-0-0, O'Leary 0-0-0, Ciaramitaro 0-0-0. Totals 19-8-57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: G. Dupuis 5, Wilkinson 4, McHale, Story
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (3-4): 16151016 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Manchester (6-1): 20201516 71
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 49, Manchester 37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (49): Kimball 0-2-2, Frary 6-0-16, Heffernan 2-1-5, Liebert 5-1-12, Renda 5-0-10, Kiricoples 1-0-2, Basile 0-0-0, Leavitt 0-2-2. Totals 19-6-49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: Frary 4, Liebert
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Manchester:98614 37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (6-3): 1451416 49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 45, Ipswich 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (45): Cacciapuoti 2-0-5, A. Conover 5-0-11, Cloutier 0-1-1, Thompson 2-0-5, K. Conover 0-0-0, Dalgar 0-0-0, Diburro 4-0-10, Dube 3-0-7, Bellacqua 1-0-3, Mickelson 0-0-0, King 0-0-0, Lopata 1-0-3. Totals 18-1-45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: DiBurro 2, Dube, Bellacqua, Lopata, Cacciapuoti, A. Conover, Thompson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Ipswich:4004 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (5-2): 167148 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 47, Georgetown 32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (32): Massey 2-0-5, Skahan 1-0-3, Morrison 2-2-6, Thompson 0-0-0, Ziolkowski 4-2-14, Neilson 1-0-2, Loewen 1-0-2, Olson 0-0-0, Upite 0-0-0. Totals 11-4-32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (47): Turner 1-0-2, McElhinney 3-4-11, McDOnald 1-0-2, Ward 5-0-10, Metzker 0-0-0, Seidel 0-0-0, Pavao 1-0-2, O. Foley 1-0-2, E. Foley 7-4-18. Totals 19-8-47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: G -- Ziolkowski 4, Massey, Skahan, Neilson, Loewen; N -- McElhinney
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (1-7): 15647 32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (7-0): 1411157 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Skiing
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Clippers start season
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Meet Results: Haverhill 78, Newburyport 57; Andover 99, Newburyport 37; Masconomet 105, Andover 30; Masconomet 114, Austin Prep 21; Austin Prep 77, North Andover 58; Haverhill 69, Manchester-Essex 66
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Winner and top local finishers: 1. Sydney Pila (AP) 24.10, 8. Grace Chandler (N) 24.96, 16. Lily Chorebanian (N) 25.42, 36. Avery Keller 27:05
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Haverhill 2-0, Masconomet 2-0, Austin Prep 1-1, Andover 1-1, North Andoer 0-1, Manchester-Essex 0-1, Newburyport 0-2
