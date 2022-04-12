Monday, April 11 highlights
Baseball
Winchester 6, Triton 1
Triton (1): Watson cf 3-0-0, Daniels rf 3-0-1, Abt ss 2-0-0, Johnson c 2-0-0, Godfrey ph 1-0-0, G. Dupuis p 2-1-1, Piaseczynski 3b 1-0-0, N. Dupuis 1b 3-0-0, Egan 3b/p 3-0-1, Lennon lf 1-0-0, Gardella 2b 1-0-0, Rumph 2b 2-0-0, Lindholm lf 0-0-0. Totals 24-1-3
RBI: Egan
LP: G. Dupuis
Winchester: 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 — 6
Triton (0-1): 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
Boys Lacrosse
Triton 12, Lynnfield 9
Goals: Jared Leonard 7, Thomas Cahill, Braeden McDonald, Dylan Angelopolous
Assists: JP Trojan 5, Seamus Cahill, Leonard
Saves: Griffin Houlihan 6, Charlie Clare 3
Lynnfield: 4 3 0 2 — 9
Triton (2-2): 4 1 5 2 — 12
Girls Lacrosse
Triton 18, Lynnfield 9
Goals: Kate Trojan 5, Brooke Nangle 5, Chloe Conners 3, Ashley Silva 3, Kayla Harrington, Gabby Siy
Assists: Conners 4, Silva 4, Nangle 2, Trojan
Saves: Julia Price 7, Delaney Quinn 7
Records: Triton 2-1
Manchester 15, Georgetown 6
Goals: Samantha McClure 2, Molly Giguere 2, Mary Surette, Allison Deluca
Saves: Alex Solopoulos 18
Records: Georgetown 1-2
Softball
Rockport 15, Georgetown 2
Georgetown (2): Mansfield ss 2-0-1, Dullea c 3-0-0, Grant p 2-1-0, Fair 1b 2-1-1, Ruggeiro 2b 2-0-0, Halman cf 2-0-1, Riley 2b 2-0-0, Figueroa lf 2-0-0, Robinson rf 2-0-0. Totals 19-2-3
RBI: Halman 2
LP: Grant
Rockport (2-0): 2 0 4 5 4 — 15
Georgetown (0-4): 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
Dracut 11, Newburyport 6
Newburyport (6): Morrissey cf 5-1-3, Bolcome rf 4-1-1, Meleedy p 4-1-3, Keefe ss 4-1-1, Habib c 4-0-0, Lavelle 3b 3-1-2, Dowell 2b 3-0-1, Devivo dh 3-1-2, Quintiliani 1b 3-0-0, Skibbee ph 1-0-0. Totals 35-6-13
RBI: Meleedy 3, Lavellee, Morrissey, Keefe
LP: Meleedy
Dracut: 1 0 5 0 0 0 0 5 — 11
Newburyport (1-3): 0 2 0 2 0 2 0 0 — 6
Girls Tennis
Newburyport 5, Triton 0
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson (N) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ana Lynch (N) 6-0, 6-1; 3. Delaney Woekel (N) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Harper Bradshaw/Carly McDermott (N) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Sydney Gediman/Bridgette Menet (N) 6-0, 6-1
Records: Newburyport 1-0, Triton 0-2
Boys Track and Field
Newburyport 81, Pentucket 64
Area winners:
Pole vault: Brandon Lee (P) 10-6; Shot put: ; Discus: Will Pessina (P) 111-7; Javelin: ; Long jump: B. Lee (P) 19-11.50; Triple jump: Jackson Neumann (P) 40-4; High jump: Alex Bishop (P) 5-6; 110 hurdles: Bishop 16.4; 100 meters: ; Mile: ; 4x100 relay: Pentucket (Kade Dennis, Will Sutton, B. Lee, Yanni Kakouris) 44.8; 400: ; 300 hurdles: ; 800: ; 200: ; 2-mile: ; 4x400 relay: Pentucket (Matt Beaulieu, Owen Tedeschi, Alex Pederson, Bishop) 3:45.9
Records: Pentucket 1-1
Triton 105, Hamilton-Wenham 39
Triton winners:
Shot put: Josh Rodriguez 39-11; Discus: Liam Kneeland 107-1; Javelin: Eliot Lent 140-5; Long jump: Parker Burns 18-5; Triple jump: Burns 41-1; High jump: Shea McLaughlin 5-4; 110 hurdles: John Emerson 20.2; 100 meters: Burns 11.6; Mile: Cole Jacobsen 4:58; 4x100 relay: Triton (Rodriguez, McLaughlin, Matt Sauris, Ben Shanley) 48.3; 400: Bryan Nichols 55.8; 400 hurdles: Emerson 67.7; 200: Josh Monros 23.6; 2-mile: Griffin White 10:46
Records: Triton 2-0
Amesbury 84, Lynnfield 61
Amesbury winners:
Shot put: Max LaPointe 40-11; Discus: LaPointe 133-8; 110 hurdles: Jacob Malburg 18.5; 100 meters: Henry O’Neill 12.8; Mile: Othmane Missaoui 5:00; 4x100 relay: Amesbury (Henry O’Neill, Max Sanchez, Zach Rome, Jacob Malburg) 46.0; 400: Michael Sanchez 55.9; 400 hurdles: Zach Rome 65.0; 800: Joe Stanton 2:20.2; 200: Sanchez 23.9; 2-mile: Andre Bailin 11:32.1; 4x400 relay: Amesbury (Jackson Wetherell, Sanchez, Missaoui, Rome)
Records: Amesbury 1-1
Girls Track and Field
Pentucket 73, Newburyport 72
Area winners: Pole vault: ; Shot put: ; Discus: Summer Goodwin (P) 69-5; Javelin: ; Long jump: Emily Rubio (P) 17-1; Triple jump: ; High jump: E. Rubio (P) 5-4; 100 hurdles: Wynter Smith (P) 17.5; 100 meters: Reese Gallant (P) 12.8; Mile: Phoebe Rubio (P) 5:36.9; 4x100 relay: Pentucket (Delaney Meagher, Sage Smith, Lia Goodwin, Gallant) 52.1; 400: ; 400 hurdles: E. Rubio (P) 69.2; 800: ; 200: S. Smith (P) 26.4; 2-mile: ; 4x400 relay: ;
Records: Pentucket 2-0
Triton 92, Hamilton-Wenham 23
Triton winners:
Pole vault: Elise Blanchet 6-6; Shot put: Trinity Cole 24-3; Javelin: Janet Amasa-Titus 93-7; Long jump: Teagan Wilson 15-6; Triple jump: T. Wilson 33-7; High jump: Anna Romano 4-8; 100 hurdles: Julia Beauvais 17.8; 100 meters: Cole 13.0; Mile: Maggie Fitzgerald 6:05; 4x100 relay: Triton (Cole, Beavaus, J. Amasa-Titus, Aleyo Amasa-Titus) 53.7; 400: Avery Upite 65.4; 400 hurdles: Sophia Lesinski 68.7; 800: Erin Wallwork and Ava Burl, 2:35; 200: A. Amasa-Titus 27.8; 4x400 relay: Triton (J. Amasa-Titus, Upite, Robin Sanger, Zoe Rivera) 4:36
Records: Triton 2-0
Lynnfield 94, Amesbury 42
Amesbury winners:
Long jump: Bayleigh Shanahan 15-2.50; 100 meters: Shanahan 14.8; Mile: Piper Hogg 5:58.1; 400: Hogg 65.9; 2-mile: Jane McCue 14:25.0
Records: Amesbury 0-2
Tuesday, April 12 highlights
Baseball
Greater Lawrence 5, Triton 4
Triton (4): Watson p/cf 4-0-1, Daniels cf/p/rf 3-1-0, G. Dupuis 1b 2-0-0, Johnson c 1-2-1, Lindholm rf 2-0-1, Egan rf 1-0-0, N. Dupuis 1b 3-0-0, Rumph 2b 3-0-0, Godfrey lf 3-0-0. Totals 22-4-3
H (score):
RBI: T — G. Dupuis, Lindholm
WP: ; LP: Daniels
Triton (0-2): 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 4
Greater Lawrence (2-1): 0 0 0 0 2 3 0 — 5
Newburyport 9, Whittier 0
Newburyport (9): Sullivan 3b 4-2-2, Stick 2b 4-2-3, Stallard ss/p 4-1-3, Fehlner p/ss 4-1-1, Puleo lf 2-0-1, Roberts lf 0-0-0, Lawton cf 3-0-0, Suchecki rf 3-0-0, Ford 1b 3-1-1, Cowles c 3-2-2. Totals 30-9-13
RBI: Stick 3, Sullivan, Stallard, Fehlner, Puleo, Lawton
WP: Fehlner (2-0)
Whittier: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (2-2): 0 6 0 0 0 3 0 — 9
Masconomet 13, Amesbury 1
Amesbury (1): Harring 2b 3-0-1, Cucinotta ss 2-0-2, Scialdone p 1-0-0, Burnham ph 1-0-0, Kimball lf 3-0-0, Donovan 1b 2-0-0, L. Arsenault 3b 1-0-0, W. Arsenault c 1-0-0, Stanley cf 2-1-1, Ferreira rf 2-0-0. Totals 18-1-4
RBI: Cucinotta
LP: Scialdone
Amesbury (2-1): 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
Masconomet: 3 5 4 1 0 — 13
Girls Lacrosse
Newburyport 15, Masconomet 3
Goals: Izzy Rosa 4, Anna Affolter 4, Lilly Pons 2, Olivia McDonald 2, Rita Cahalane, Reese Bromby, Maeve Sullivan
Assists: Rosa 4, Pons 2, Affolter 2, McDonald, Grace Chandler, Emily Fuller
Saves: Kate Keller 10
Records: Newburyport 3-0
Pentucket 24, North Reading 4
Goals: Lana Mickelson 9, Audrey Conover 4, Charlene Basque 4, Ella Palmer 3, Ashley Gagnon, Kate Conover, Katie Drislane, Sydney Trout
Assists: A. Conover 3, Basque 2, Cat Colvin 2, Palmer, Gagnon, K. Conover
Saves: Jocelynn Alcantara 4
Pentucket (1-1): 16 8 — 24
North Reading: 2 2 — 4
Danvers 13, Triton 12
Goals: Kate Trojan 6, Chloe Conners 2, Brooke Nangle 2, Jocelynn Noyes, Ashley Silva
Assists: Conners 3, Noyes, Silva, Trojan
Saves: Julia Price 11
Records: Triton 2-2
Boys Tennis
Newburyport 3, North Reading 2
Newburyport winners:
Singles: 3. William Smith (6-0, 6-0)
Doubles: 1. Caden Eiserman/Brindley Fisher (6-4, 7-5); 2. Fill Sullivan/James Scali (6-2, 6-1)
Records: Newburyport 1-0
Girls Tennis
Newburyport 5, Marblehead 0
Newburyport winners:
Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson (6-0, 6-0); 2. Anna Lynch (1-6, 6-1, 6-2); 3. Kat O’Connor (6-4, 6-1)
Doubles: 1. Delaney Woekel/Harper Bradshaw (4-6, 6-1, 6-3); 2. Carly McDermett/Sydney Gediman (5-7, 6-3, 7-5)
Records: Newburyport 2-0
