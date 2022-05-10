Monday, May 9 highlights

Boys Lacrosse

Haverhill 16, Amesbury 7

Goals: H — McGowan 7, Hicks 4, Valenti, Daigle, Lescord, Carroll, Staples; A — Ian Pelletier 2, Brady Cooper 2, Jack Welch, Grady Hagan, Max White

Assists: H — Lescord 4, Carroll 3, McGowan 3, Hicks, Valenti, Bishop; A — Cooper

Saves: H — Donnelly 10, McDonaugh 2

Haverhill: 8 8 — 16

Amesbury: 3 4 — 7

Softball

Newburyport 8, Masconomet 7

Newburyport (8): Morrissey cf 5-0-3, Bolcome lf 5-0-1, Meleedy p 3-1-0, Keefe ss 4-2-2, LaVallee 3b 4-1-0, Dowell rf 3-2-1, Habib c 4-2-1, McLeod 2b 4-0-1, Skibbee 1b 4-0-0. Totals 36-8-9

RBI: McLeod 3, Habib, Dowell, Morrissey

WP: Meleedy

Newburyport (6-6): 0 1 5 0 1 0 0 1 — 8

Masconomet: 0 2 0 2 0 2 1 0 — 7

Pentucket 17, Saugus 1

Pentucket (17): Griffin cf 3-4-3, Murphy ss 3-3-1, Mitchell 2b 4-3-3, Hamel lf 4-3-2, Stock dp 4-0-2, Agocs c 4-1-1, Lopata 3b 4-1-2, Pichette 1b 2-1-0, Daley rf 2-0-0, LaCroix rf 1-1-0. Totals 31-17-14

RBI: Hamel 6, Mitchel 5, Stock 2, Lopata 2, Agocs, Murphy, Griffin

HR: Hamel 2

WP: LeBel

Saugus: 0 1 0 0 0 — 1

Pentucket (6-6): 4 10 1 2 0 — 17

Boys Tennis

Hamilton-Wenham 5, Newburyport 0

Newburyport highlight:

Singles: 3. Spencer Colwell (4-6, 5-7)

Records: Newburyport 3-4

Manchester 5, Pentucket 0

Pentucket highlights:

Doubles: 1. Aidan Davey/Cashman Smith (4-6, 4-6)

Records: Pentucket 1-5

Girls Tennis

Hamilton-Wenham 3, Newburyport 2

Newburyport winners:

Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson (6-0, 6-0)

Doubles: 2. Harper Bradshaw/Bridgette Mellet 6-7 (1-7), 6-3, 11-9

Records: Newburyport 9-1

Manchester 4, Pentucket 1

Pentucket winners:

Singles: 1. Parker Greason (6-4, 6-1)

Tuesday, May 10 highlights

Baseball

Amesbury 9, North Reading 3

Amesbury (9): Harring 2b 2-2-1, Cucinotta ss 3-4-3, Scialdone 1b 4-2-3, Kimball p 2-0-1, MacDonald cf 3-0-1, W. Arsenault c 5-0-1, Donovan 3b 3-0-0, L. Arsenault lf 3-1-1, Fortier rf 2-0-0, Sorgini ph 1-0-0. Totals 28-9-11

RBI: Scialdone 4, MacDonald 2, W. Arsenault 2, Cucinotta

WP: Kimball

North Reading: 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 — 3

Amesbury (9-4): 1 0 3 4 0 1 0 — 9

Boys Lacrosse

Newburyport 16, Manchester 5

Goals: Jon Groth 4, Ryan McHugh 3, Zach McHugh 2, Colin Fuller 2, Owen Kreuz, Jack Hadden, Cole Mellett, Sean Glynn

Assists: Groth 5, Z. McHugh 4, R. McHugh, Kreuz, Mellett, Sam Foley

Records: Newburyport 9-4

Pentucket 19, Ipswich 5

Goals: Ben Turpin 8, Nolan Cole 4, Liam Sullivan 3, Joe Turpin, Evan Napolitano, Ethan Ferrant, Logan Durocher

Assists: J. Turpin 6, B. Turpin 4, Durocher, Cole, Sullivan, Alex Lamattina

Saves: Cam Smith 13

Ipswich: 1 1 1 2 — 5

Pentucket (9-3): 5 2 9 3 — 19

Triton 18, Amesbury 2

Goals: T — Jared Leonard 7, Gavin Colby 3, Seamus Cahill 2, Thomas Cahill 2, Dylan Angelopolus 2, Braeden McDonald, Sean Twomey

Assists: T — T. Cahill 4, JP Trojan 2, Angelopolus, Leonard, S. Cahill, McDonald

Amesbury (1-10): 0 1 0 1 — 2

Triton (8-4): 4 2 10 2 — 18

Girls Lacrosse

Ipswich 12, Pentucket 11

Goals: Audrey Conover 3, Sydney Trout 2, Charlene Basque 2, Kate Conover, Lana Mickelson, Ella Palmer, Cat Colvin

Assists: Colvin 3, Mickelson 2, A. Conover

Saves: Jocelynn Alcantara 2

Records: Pentucket 4-3

Newburyport 10, Manchester 4

Goals: Reese Bromby 3, Olivia McDonald 3, Lilly Pons 2, Izzy Rosa, Anna Affolter

Assists: Pons 3, Emily Fuller 2, Rosa

Saves: Kate Keller 15

Records: Newburyport 11-1

Softball

North Reading 5, Newburyport 4

Newburyport (4): Morrissey cf 2-1-0, Bolcome lf 2-2-1, Meleedy p 3-1-1, Keefe ss 3-0-0, LaVallee 3b 3-0-0, Dowell 1b 3-0-0, Habib c 3-0-0, McLeod 2b 3-0-1, DeVivo dp 3-0-0. Totals 25-4-3

RBI: Meleedy 2, Keefe

HR: Meleedy

LP: Meleedy

Newburyport (6-7): 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 4

North Reading: 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 5

