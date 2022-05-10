Monday, May 9 highlights
Boys Lacrosse
Haverhill 16, Amesbury 7
Goals: H — McGowan 7, Hicks 4, Valenti, Daigle, Lescord, Carroll, Staples; A — Ian Pelletier 2, Brady Cooper 2, Jack Welch, Grady Hagan, Max White
Assists: H — Lescord 4, Carroll 3, McGowan 3, Hicks, Valenti, Bishop; A — Cooper
Saves: H — Donnelly 10, McDonaugh 2
Haverhill: 8 8 — 16
Amesbury: 3 4 — 7
Softball
Newburyport 8, Masconomet 7
Newburyport (8): Morrissey cf 5-0-3, Bolcome lf 5-0-1, Meleedy p 3-1-0, Keefe ss 4-2-2, LaVallee 3b 4-1-0, Dowell rf 3-2-1, Habib c 4-2-1, McLeod 2b 4-0-1, Skibbee 1b 4-0-0. Totals 36-8-9
RBI: McLeod 3, Habib, Dowell, Morrissey
WP: Meleedy
Newburyport (6-6): 0 1 5 0 1 0 0 1 — 8
Masconomet: 0 2 0 2 0 2 1 0 — 7
Pentucket 17, Saugus 1
Pentucket (17): Griffin cf 3-4-3, Murphy ss 3-3-1, Mitchell 2b 4-3-3, Hamel lf 4-3-2, Stock dp 4-0-2, Agocs c 4-1-1, Lopata 3b 4-1-2, Pichette 1b 2-1-0, Daley rf 2-0-0, LaCroix rf 1-1-0. Totals 31-17-14
RBI: Hamel 6, Mitchel 5, Stock 2, Lopata 2, Agocs, Murphy, Griffin
HR: Hamel 2
WP: LeBel
Saugus: 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
Pentucket (6-6): 4 10 1 2 0 — 17
Boys Tennis
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Newburyport 0
Newburyport highlight:
Singles: 3. Spencer Colwell (4-6, 5-7)
Records: Newburyport 3-4
Manchester 5, Pentucket 0
Pentucket highlights:
Doubles: 1. Aidan Davey/Cashman Smith (4-6, 4-6)
Records: Pentucket 1-5
Girls Tennis
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Newburyport 2
Newburyport winners:
Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson (6-0, 6-0)
Doubles: 2. Harper Bradshaw/Bridgette Mellet 6-7 (1-7), 6-3, 11-9
Records: Newburyport 9-1
Manchester 4, Pentucket 1
Pentucket winners:
Singles: 1. Parker Greason (6-4, 6-1)
Tuesday, May 10 highlights
Baseball
Amesbury 9, North Reading 3
Amesbury (9): Harring 2b 2-2-1, Cucinotta ss 3-4-3, Scialdone 1b 4-2-3, Kimball p 2-0-1, MacDonald cf 3-0-1, W. Arsenault c 5-0-1, Donovan 3b 3-0-0, L. Arsenault lf 3-1-1, Fortier rf 2-0-0, Sorgini ph 1-0-0. Totals 28-9-11
RBI: Scialdone 4, MacDonald 2, W. Arsenault 2, Cucinotta
WP: Kimball
North Reading: 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 — 3
Amesbury (9-4): 1 0 3 4 0 1 0 — 9
Boys Lacrosse
Newburyport 16, Manchester 5
Goals: Jon Groth 4, Ryan McHugh 3, Zach McHugh 2, Colin Fuller 2, Owen Kreuz, Jack Hadden, Cole Mellett, Sean Glynn
Assists: Groth 5, Z. McHugh 4, R. McHugh, Kreuz, Mellett, Sam Foley
Records: Newburyport 9-4
Pentucket 19, Ipswich 5
Goals: Ben Turpin 8, Nolan Cole 4, Liam Sullivan 3, Joe Turpin, Evan Napolitano, Ethan Ferrant, Logan Durocher
Assists: J. Turpin 6, B. Turpin 4, Durocher, Cole, Sullivan, Alex Lamattina
Saves: Cam Smith 13
Ipswich: 1 1 1 2 — 5
Pentucket (9-3): 5 2 9 3 — 19
Triton 18, Amesbury 2
Goals: T — Jared Leonard 7, Gavin Colby 3, Seamus Cahill 2, Thomas Cahill 2, Dylan Angelopolus 2, Braeden McDonald, Sean Twomey
Assists: T — T. Cahill 4, JP Trojan 2, Angelopolus, Leonard, S. Cahill, McDonald
Amesbury (1-10): 0 1 0 1 — 2
Triton (8-4): 4 2 10 2 — 18
Girls Lacrosse
Ipswich 12, Pentucket 11
Goals: Audrey Conover 3, Sydney Trout 2, Charlene Basque 2, Kate Conover, Lana Mickelson, Ella Palmer, Cat Colvin
Assists: Colvin 3, Mickelson 2, A. Conover
Saves: Jocelynn Alcantara 2
Records: Pentucket 4-3
Newburyport 10, Manchester 4
Goals: Reese Bromby 3, Olivia McDonald 3, Lilly Pons 2, Izzy Rosa, Anna Affolter
Assists: Pons 3, Emily Fuller 2, Rosa
Saves: Kate Keller 15
Records: Newburyport 11-1
Softball
North Reading 5, Newburyport 4
Newburyport (4): Morrissey cf 2-1-0, Bolcome lf 2-2-1, Meleedy p 3-1-1, Keefe ss 3-0-0, LaVallee 3b 3-0-0, Dowell 1b 3-0-0, Habib c 3-0-0, McLeod 2b 3-0-1, DeVivo dp 3-0-0. Totals 25-4-3
RBI: Meleedy 2, Keefe
HR: Meleedy
LP: Meleedy
Newburyport (6-7): 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 4
North Reading: 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 5
