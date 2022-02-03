Thursday, Feb. 3 highlights
Boys Basketball
Dracut 73, Georgetown 56
Georgetown (56): Lien 3-5-12, Lyon 12-5-30, J. Lucido 0-0-0, Walsh 1-0-3, C. Lucido 1-0-2, Giguere 0-3-3, Alcantara 3-0-6, Davies 0-0-0, Rosario 0-0-0. Totals 20-13-56
3-pointers: Lien, Lyon, Walsh
Records: Georgetown 10-5
Georgetown 56, Rockport 32
Georgetown (56): Lien 6-3-16, Lyon 5-1-11, J. Lucido 2-0-4, Walsh 0-0-0, C. Lucido 2-0-4, Giguere 1-0-2, Alcantara 3-0-6, Davies 2-1-5, Rosario 2-0-5, Torgerson 1-0-3. Totals 24-5-56
3-pointers: Lien, Rosario, Torgerson
Records: Georgetown 11-5
Boys Ice Hockey
Amesbury 2, Triton 2
Amesbury (5-4-1): 011 2
Triton (4-9-1): 101 2
Goals: T — Luke Sullivan, Tyler Egan
Assists: T — Josh Hersey, Mason Colby, Alex Montiero
Saves: T — Wes Rollins 17
Girls Ice Hockey
Beverly 3, Newburyport 2
Newburyport (7-4-1): 1100 2
Beverly: 1101 3
Goals: Lainey Pare, Emmerson Marengi
Saves: Teagan Wilson 13
Wrestling
Danvers 52, Triton 30
Triton winners:
126: Lucas Bistany, pin, 1:43; 145: Zander Rolfe, forfeit; 152: Alexis Montes, pin, 4:34; 182: Douglas Aylward, pin, 3:33; HVY: Dylan Merrill, pin, 1:20
Records: Triton 13-2
Triton 30, Wilmington 12
Triton winners:
126: Lucas Bistany, pin, 3:11; 145: Alexis Montes, pin, 2:13; 152: Zander Rolfe, pin, 4:23; 160: Sean Quinn, pin, 1:51; 170: Douglas Aylward, pin, 5:10
Records: Wilmington 13-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.