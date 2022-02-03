Thursday, Feb. 3 highlights

Boys Basketball

Dracut 73, Georgetown 56

Georgetown (56): Lien 3-5-12, Lyon 12-5-30, J. Lucido 0-0-0, Walsh 1-0-3, C. Lucido 1-0-2, Giguere 0-3-3, Alcantara 3-0-6, Davies 0-0-0, Rosario 0-0-0. Totals 20-13-56

3-pointers: Lien, Lyon, Walsh

Records: Georgetown 10-5

Georgetown 56, Rockport 32

Georgetown (56): Lien 6-3-16, Lyon 5-1-11, J. Lucido 2-0-4, Walsh 0-0-0, C. Lucido 2-0-4, Giguere 1-0-2, Alcantara 3-0-6, Davies 2-1-5, Rosario 2-0-5, Torgerson 1-0-3. Totals 24-5-56

3-pointers: Lien, Rosario, Torgerson

Records: Georgetown 11-5

Boys Ice Hockey

Amesbury 2, Triton 2

Amesbury (5-4-1): 011 2

Triton (4-9-1): 101 2

Goals: T — Luke Sullivan, Tyler Egan

Assists: T — Josh Hersey, Mason Colby, Alex Montiero

Saves: T — Wes Rollins 17

Girls Ice Hockey

Beverly 3, Newburyport 2

Newburyport (7-4-1): 1100 2

Beverly: 1101 3

Goals: Lainey Pare, Emmerson Marengi

Saves: Teagan Wilson 13

Wrestling

Danvers 52, Triton 30

Triton winners:

126: Lucas Bistany, pin, 1:43; 145: Zander Rolfe, forfeit; 152: Alexis Montes, pin, 4:34; 182: Douglas Aylward, pin, 3:33; HVY: Dylan Merrill, pin, 1:20

Records: Triton 13-2

Triton 30, Wilmington 12

Triton winners:

126: Lucas Bistany, pin, 3:11; 145: Alexis Montes, pin, 2:13; 152: Zander Rolfe, pin, 4:23; 160: Sean Quinn, pin, 1:51; 170: Douglas Aylward, pin, 5:10

Records: Wilmington 13-1

