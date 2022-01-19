Boys Basketball
Swampscott 53, Georgetown 47
Georgetown (47): Lien 4-0-11, J. Lucido 3-0-9, Lyon 6-3-15, Walsh 0-0-0, Torgersen 4-0-12, Alcantara 0-0-0, Davies 0-0-0, C. Lucido 0-0-0. Totals 17-3-47
3-pointers: Torgersen 4, J. Lucido 3, Lien 3
Georgetown (7-3): 14 18 8 7 — 47
Swampscott: 14 6 18 15 — 53
Girls Basketball
Amesbury 54, Wilmington 40
Amesbury (54): M. Hallinan 0-1-1, Catarius 0-0-0, DeLong 2-0-5, A. Hallinan 10-10-32, Dollas 0-0-0, Bolth 0-0-0, Redford 2-0-5, Marden 1-0-3, Kimball 4-0-8. Totals 19-11-54
3-pointers: A. Hallinan 2, DeLong, Redford, Marden
Wilmington: 10 10 1 19 — 40
Amesbury (9-2): 16 17 10 11 — 54
