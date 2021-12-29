Boys Basketball

Concord-Carlisle 51, Pentucket 48

Lowell Catholic Holiday Tournament

Pentucket (48): Ligols 0-2-2, Lee 4-0-8, Daly 5-2-12, Davis 2-0-5, Tedeschi 0-0-0, Hileman 0-0-0, Murphy 1-3-5, Condon 5-3-13, Vuylsteke 1-1-3. Totals 18-11-48

3-pointers: Davis

Pentucket (2-3): 1217109 48

Concord-Carlisle: 13121511 51

Boys Ice Hockey

Amesbury 15, Timberlane 1

Timberlane: 001 1

Amesbury (2-1): 663 15

Goals: Luke MacFarland 5, Brady Burnham 2, Joe Duggan, Brodie Marcotte, Kaden Bedard, Ian Pelletier, Thatcher Kezer, Jeremy Conlin, Matt Venturi, Jack Venturi

Assists: Bedard 3, J. Venturi 2, Ethan Linter 3, Pelletier 4, Burnham 2, Kezer 2, Reece Jezowski, Nathan Brown, Bryson Vater, M. Venturi, Brian Froscer 2

Saves: Trey Marcotte 6

Haverhill 5, Pentucket 4

Pentucket (0-5): 121 4

Haverhill (1-2): 122 5

Haverhill Holiday Tournament

Goals: H — Darren Ackerman, John Bishop, Charlie Rastauskas, Brendan Fitzgerald, Jax Mulligan; P — Nolan Cole, Cam Smith, Nick Kutcher, John Hurley

Saves: H — Dylan Soucy 28; P — Ben Guertin 36

