Boys Basketball
Concord-Carlisle 51, Pentucket 48
Lowell Catholic Holiday Tournament
Pentucket (48): Ligols 0-2-2, Lee 4-0-8, Daly 5-2-12, Davis 2-0-5, Tedeschi 0-0-0, Hileman 0-0-0, Murphy 1-3-5, Condon 5-3-13, Vuylsteke 1-1-3. Totals 18-11-48
3-pointers: Davis
Pentucket (2-3): 1217109 48
Concord-Carlisle: 13121511 51
Boys Ice Hockey
Amesbury 15, Timberlane 1
Timberlane: 001 1
Amesbury (2-1): 663 15
Goals: Luke MacFarland 5, Brady Burnham 2, Joe Duggan, Brodie Marcotte, Kaden Bedard, Ian Pelletier, Thatcher Kezer, Jeremy Conlin, Matt Venturi, Jack Venturi
Assists: Bedard 3, J. Venturi 2, Ethan Linter 3, Pelletier 4, Burnham 2, Kezer 2, Reece Jezowski, Nathan Brown, Bryson Vater, M. Venturi, Brian Froscer 2
Saves: Trey Marcotte 6
Haverhill 5, Pentucket 4
Pentucket (0-5): 121 4
Haverhill (1-2): 122 5
Haverhill Holiday Tournament
Goals: H — Darren Ackerman, John Bishop, Charlie Rastauskas, Brendan Fitzgerald, Jax Mulligan; P — Nolan Cole, Cam Smith, Nick Kutcher, John Hurley
Saves: H — Dylan Soucy 28; P — Ben Guertin 36
