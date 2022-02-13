Friday, Feb. 11 highlights
Boys Basketball
Amesbury 73, Rockport 55
Amesbury (73): Keliher 6-0-13, Heidt 2-3-8, Kokinacis 3-0-8, Hallinan 3-0-6, Collins 3-0-8, Welch 5-2-12, Harring 1-2-4, LaPointe 1-0-2, O’Neill 2-0-4, Marden 4-0-8. Totals 29-7-73
3-pointers: Collins 2, Kokinacis 2, Heidt, Keliher
Rockport: 11 3 17 24 — 55
Amesbury (9-8): 28 13 15 17 — 73
Georgetown 51, Hamilton-Wenham 43
Georgetown (51): Lien 2-2-7, Lyon 5-1-11, J. Lucido 4-0-11, Walsh 4-0-12, Torgerson 2-1-7, Alcantar 1-0-3, Davies 0-0-0, C. Lucido 0-0-0. Totals 18-4-51
3-pointers: Walsh 4, J. Lucido 3, Torgerson 2, Lien, Alcantara
Georgetown (13-5): 14 11 10 16 — 51
Hamilton-Wenham: 11 11 13 8 — 43
Pentucket 69, Newburyport 60
Newburyport (60): Brown 2-2-6, Bovee 1-0-3, Acton 0-0-0, Scali 7-2-21, Sullivan 1-0-3, Thoreson 0-1-1, Gagnon 2-0-4, Brennan 8-2-18, Tahnk 0-4-4. Totals 21-11-60
Pentucket (69): Lee 0-0-0, McDonald 1-2-4, Daly 8-2-21, Davis 5-0-10, Tedeschi 0-2-2, Hileman 0-0-0, Condon 7-1-15, Tierney 1-0-2, Vuyslteke 2-4-6, Dwight 3-0-7. Totals 27-11-69
3-pointers: P Daly 3, Dwight; N Scali 5, Sullivan, Bovee
Newburyport (11-5): 7 14 12 27 — 60
Pentucket (7-9): 18 14 19 18 — 69
North Reading 71, Triton 57
Triton (57): McHale 10-3-25, Wilkinson 5-1-11, G. Dupuis 1-0-2, Tate 4-3-11, N. Dupuis 2-1-5, Leonard 0-0-0, Prendergast 0-0-0, Story 1-0-3, Abt 0-0-0. Totals 23-8-57
3-pointers: McHale 2, Story
North Reading: 12 21 18 20 — 71
Triton (7-10): 17 17 14 9 — 57
Girls Basketball
Hamilton-Wenham 42, Georgetown 33
Georgetown (33): Massey 3-0-6, Morisson 2-0-5, Upite 0-0-0, Neilson 0-4-4, Buckley 0-0-0, Loewen 0-1-1, Ziolkowski 4-5-17. Totals 9-10-33
3-pointers: Ziolkowski 4, Morrison
Records: Georgetown 8-12
Saturday, Feb. 12 highlights
Boys Basketball
Amesbury 78, Ipswich 69
Amesbury (78): Keliher 7-7-23, Heidt 2-2-7, Kokinacis 3-2-9, Hallinan 0-0-0, Collins 1-0-3, Welch 7-1-16, LaPointe 3-2-8, O’Neill 1-0-3, Marden 3-3-9. Totals 26-17-78
3-pointers: Keliher 2, Heidt, Kokinacis, Collins, Welch, O’Neill
Ipswich: 19 18 6 26 — 69
Amesbury (10-8): 19 15 21 23 — 78
Girls Basketball
Amesbury 37, Ipswich 26
Amesbury (37): M. Hallinan 0-0-0, Catarius 0-0-0, DeLong 4-1-9, A. Hallinan 4-5-13, Levasseur 0-0-0, Dollas 0-0-0, Bolth 0-0-0, Redford 3-1-9, Marden 0-0-0, Kimball 3-0-6. Totals 14-7-37
3-pointers: Redford 2
Amesbury (14-3): 13 2 12 10 — 37
Ipswich: 2 8 2 14 — 26
Girls Ice Hockey
Peabody 5, Newburyport 0
Peabody: 0 3 2 — 5
Newburyport (8-6-1): 0 0 0 — 0
Saves: Teagan Wilson
Sunday, Feb. 13 highlights
Girls Basketball
Pentucket 51, Methuen 36
Methuen (36): Tardugno 4-1-11, Tierney 2-3-8, Chirwa 0-0-0, Delap 3-0-6, Pfeil 4-0-8, McNamara 0-1-1, Santiago 1-0-2.
Pentucket (51): Cacciaupotti 0-0-0, A. Conver 2-0-4, Cloutier 0-0-0, Thompson 1-2-5, DiBurro 1-0-2, Dube 5-4-16, Bellacqua 2-2-6, Mickelson 4-3-11, Lopata 2-2-7. Totals 17-13-51
3-pointers: P Dube 2, Thompson, Lopata; M Tardugno 2, Tierney
Methuen: 13 4 9 10 — 36
Pentucket (15-3): 20 8 7 16 — 51
