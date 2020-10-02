Friday, Oct. 2

Field Hockey

Georgetown 4, Amesbury 0

Goals: G — Vivian Burr 3, Madeleine Mogavero

Assists: G — Katie Hermanson, Abbie Donahue

Saves: G — Bronwyn Hadley 3; A — Sydney Calderwood 26

Amesbury (0-1): 0 0 — 0

Georgetown (1-0): 4 0 — 4

Pentucket 4, Triton 2

Goals: P — Lana Mickelson 2, Haley Dwight 2; T — Maya Sullivan, Maddie Hillick

Assists: P — Liv Reagan 2, Meg Arnette, Dwight; T — Hillick

Saves: P — Charlene Basque 14; T — Julia Price 9

Pentucket (1-0): 1 3 — 4

Triton (0-1): 1 1 — 2

Newburyport 6, North Reading 3

Goals: Callie Beauparlant 3, Rita Cahalane, Meghan Murray, Morgan Valeri

Assists: Maddie Medeiros 2, Olivia McDonald, Beauparlant

Saves: Jane Mettling 6

Newburyport (1-0): 3 3 — 6

North Reading (0-1): 1 2 — 3

Golf

Pentucket 106, North Reading 142

Team leaders: P — Ava Spencer 34 points, Dom Cignetti 19, Colby Jaslowich 18, Ethan Davey 14; NR — Isabel Bronzena 34, Nicholas Shea 26

Records: Pentucket 0-3, North Reading 2-0

Tags

Recommended for you