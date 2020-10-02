Friday, Oct. 2
Field Hockey
Georgetown 4, Amesbury 0
Goals: G — Vivian Burr 3, Madeleine Mogavero
Assists: G — Katie Hermanson, Abbie Donahue
Saves: G — Bronwyn Hadley 3; A — Sydney Calderwood 26
Amesbury (0-1): 0 0 — 0
Georgetown (1-0): 4 0 — 4
Pentucket 4, Triton 2
Goals: P — Lana Mickelson 2, Haley Dwight 2; T — Maya Sullivan, Maddie Hillick
Assists: P — Liv Reagan 2, Meg Arnette, Dwight; T — Hillick
Saves: P — Charlene Basque 14; T — Julia Price 9
Pentucket (1-0): 1 3 — 4
Triton (0-1): 1 1 — 2
Newburyport 6, North Reading 3
Goals: Callie Beauparlant 3, Rita Cahalane, Meghan Murray, Morgan Valeri
Assists: Maddie Medeiros 2, Olivia McDonald, Beauparlant
Saves: Jane Mettling 6
Newburyport (1-0): 3 3 — 6
North Reading (0-1): 1 2 — 3
Golf
Pentucket 106, North Reading 142
Team leaders: P — Ava Spencer 34 points, Dom Cignetti 19, Colby Jaslowich 18, Ethan Davey 14; NR — Isabel Bronzena 34, Nicholas Shea 26
Records: Pentucket 0-3, North Reading 2-0
