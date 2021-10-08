Thursday, Oct. 7 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 6, Rockport 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Lana Mickelson 3, Meg Freiermuth, Reese Gallant, Gabby Cloutier
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Hailey Dwight 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Charlene Basque 0, Zoe Wegryzn 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Rockport: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (9-1): 42 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 3, Georgetown 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Delaney Woekel 2, Lilly Ragusa
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Meg Murray, Rita Cahalane, Olivia McDonald
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (2-5-3): 12 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 6, Rockport 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Olivia Hiltz, Rebecca Doucette, Avery Upite, Kayla Gibbs, Lauren Bartlett, Lyla Schneider
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Shannon Gibbs, Meghan Loewen, Casey Mahoney, K. Gibbs, Lexi Sheehan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Mary Surette 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Rockport (3-7-1): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (6-3-1): 33 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 3, Triton 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: T -- Mia Berardino 19; N -- Sophia Messina 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: T -- Kendall Liebert 3; N -- Abigail Dwyer (4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: T -- Molly Kimball 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): T -- Berardino (6); N -- Anna Rossi (4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: T -- Trinity Cole 13, Berardino 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (5-7): 10252726 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (4-7): 25232524 1
