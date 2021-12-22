Sunday, Dec. 19 highlights
Girls Basketball
Triton 43, Saugus 39
Triton (43): Kimball 2-0-4, Frary 2-7-11, Heffernan 1-1-4, Leibert 4-3-11, Kiricopoles 1-0-2, Basile 1-3-5, Bell 0-0-0, Welch 0-0-0, Hatheway 2-2-6, Renda 0-0-0, Doring 0-0-0. Totals 13-16-43
3-pointers: Heffernan
Saugus: 12 9 6 12 — 39
Triton (1-1): 6 7 14 16 — 43
Ipswich 40, Georgetown 24
Georgetown (24): T. Marcelin 2-0-5, Ziolkowski 5-0-13, Massey 0-0-0, Morrison 0-0-0, Loewen 1-0-2, Olsen 0-0-0, Skahan 0-0-0, Higgins 0-0-0, Nielsen 1-0-2, Thompson 0-0-0, N. Marcelin 1-0-3. Totals 10-0-24
3-pointers: Ziolkowski 3, T. Marcelin, N. Marcelin
Georgetown (0-2): 5 2 8 9 — 24
Ipswich: 14 7 10 9 — 40
Monday, Dec. 20 highlights
Boys Basketball
Georgetown 42, Hamilton-Wenham 39
Georgetown (42): C. Lucido 0-0-0, Lien 6-2-15, Torgersen 1-2-5, Walsh 2-0-5, J. Lucido 3-0-9, Rosario 0-0-0, Lyon 4-0-8, Davis 0-0-0. Totals 16-4-42
3-pointers: J. Lucido 3, Walsh, Torgersen, Lien
Hamilton-Wenham: 6 14 11 8 — 39
Georgetown (4-0): 14 12 12 4 — 42
Newburyport 72, Pentucket 50
Pentucket (50):
Newburyport (72): Fehlner 3-3-11, Brown 5-2-16, Acton 2-0-4, Scali 3-2-11, Mendez-Heavilin 0-1-1, Sullivan 2-0-5, Thoreson 1-0-2, Gagnon 1-0-2, Brennan 8-0-17, Tahnk 0-2-2, Osazuwa 0-1-1. Totals 26-11-72
3-pointers: N Scali 3, Fehlner 2, Brown 2, Sullivan, Brennan
Pentucket (1-2): 18 3 14 15 — 50
Newburyport (2-1): 19 9 22 22 — 72
North Reading 62, Triton 55
Triton (55): McHale 7-7-24, Wilkinson 2-2-6, G. Dupuis 3-0-8, Tate 3-0-6, N. Dupuis 2-0-4, Leonard 1-0-2, Mead 0-0-0, Prendergast 2-0-4, Story 0-0-0, Abt 0-0-0. Totals 20-9-55
3-pointers: McHale 3, G. Dupuis 2
Triton (2-1): 10 17 14 14 — 55
North Reading (1-1): 13 21 13 15 — 62
Girls Basketball
Triton 37, North Reading 30
Triton (37): Kimball 2-0-4, Frary 4-0-9, Heffernan 2-0-4, Leibert 2-4-8, Kiricoples 4-0-8, Basile 0-0-0, Lesinski 0-0-0, Hatheway 1-0-2, Renda 1-0-2. Totals 16-4-37
3-pointers: Frary
North Reading: 9 6 2 13 — 30
Triton (1-2): 10 9 4 14 — 37
Hamilton-Wenham 44, Georgetown 41
Georgetown (41): T. Marcelin 4-0-10, Ziolkowski 3-1-10, Massey 1-1-3, Morrison 1-0-2, Loewen 1-0-2, Olsen 0-0-0, Skahan 1-0-2, Higgins 0-0-0, Nielsen 4-0-12, Thompson 0-0-0, Upite 0-0-0. Totals 15-2-41
3-pointers: Nielsen 4, Ziolkowski 3, T. Marcelin 2
Georgetown (0-3): 14 15 3 9 — 41
Hamilton-Wenham: 10 12 13 9 — 44
Boys Ice Hockey
Malden Catholic 3, Newburyport 1
Newburyport (0-1-1): 0 1 0 — 1
Malden Catholic: 0 1 2 — 3
Goals: Cam Tinkham
Assists: Charlie Forrest, Jon Groth
Saves: Jamie Brooks 22
Boys Indoor Track
Pentucket 66, Lynnfield 33
Top Pentucket placers: 55 meter dash: 1. Yanni Kakouris 6.91, 3. Brandon Lee 7.16; 300: 1. Will Roberts 38.2, 3. Will Sutton 39.93; 600: 1. Ryan Plisinski 1:35.54, 2. Oliver Schitz 1:38.69; 1,000: 1. Stratton Seymour 2:49.08, 2. Isaac Rigoli 3:03.19; Mile: 1. Jackson Beauparlant 5:07.54; 2-Mile: 2. Zach Haynes 11:49.92; 55 hurdles: 1. Alex Bishop 8.49; 4x400: 1. Kakouris, Roberts, Seymour, Bishop (3:39.67); HJ: 1. Bishop 6-0, 2. Seymour 5-4; LJ: 1. Lee 18-10.25, 2. Kakouris 17-7.50; SP: 2. Henry Endyke 33-11.50, 3. Sam DaSilva 33-2.50
Records: Pentucket 1-1
Amesbury 70, Essex Tech 30
Top Amesbury placers:
55 meter dash: 1. Shea Cucinotta 7.17; 300: 1. Michael Sanchez 38.75; 600: 1. Zach Rome 1:36.67; 1,000: 1. Joe Stanton 3:13.08; Mile: 1. Drew Sanford 5:13.52; 2-Mile: 1. Andre Bailin 11:31.59; 4x200: 1. Drew Scialdone, Cucinotta, Max White, Sanchez (1:44.09); 4x400: 1. Dorian Willerson, Stanton, Baker, Sanford (4:02.0); HJ: 1. Andrew Baker 5-0; LJ: 1. Cucinotta 17-5; SP: 1. Jardeir Laracuente 43-9
Records: Amesbury 3-0
Girls Indoor Track
Pentucket 61, Lynnfield 39
Top Pentucket placers:
55 meter dash: 1. Reese Gallant 7.54, 2. Sage Smith 7.67; 300: 1. Sydney Trout 46.58; 600: 3. Lia Alsup 2:01.54; 1,000: 1. Phoebe Rubio 3:20.61, 3. Allison Hood 3:47.63; Mile: 2. Ella Edic 5:51.79; 2-Mile: 1. Libby Murphy 12:44.53, 3. Lily McIntyre 15:25.88; 55 hurdles: 2. Hannah Linehan 10.68, 3. Riley Bucco 10.79; 4x200: 1. Trout, Gallant, Wynter Smith, S. Smith (1:56.26); 4x400: 1. Edic, Murphy, Alsup, P. Rubio (4:45.11); HJ: 1. Delaney Meagher 4-8, 2. Gallant 4-6, 3. W. Smith 4-6; LJ: 1. S. Smith 14-8; SP: 2. Bucco 26-2.50, 3. Murphy 24-1
Records: Pentucket 1-1
Amesbury 64, Essex Tech 30
Top Amesbury placers:
55 meter dash: 1. Nixie Raymond 7.67; 300: 1. Bayleigh Shanahan 46.93; 600: 1. Anna Tessmer 1:57.90; Mile: 1. Jane McCue 6:15.73; 2-Mile: 1. Sadie Nacho-Negrete 14:37.0; 55 hurdles: 1. Lidya Belanger 10.03; 4x200: Lindsey Williamson, Belanger, Tessmer, Shanahan (2:01.24); 4x400: 1. Meagan McAndrews, McCue, Cacho-Negrete, Raymond (4:57.49); HJ: 1. Belanger 4-6; LJ: 1. Shanahan 13-2.50
Records: Amesbury 3-0
