Friday, Oct. 9
Field Hockey
Newburyport 5, Amesbury 1
Goals: N — Callie Beauparlant 2, Ashley Ventura, Meghan Murray, Olivia McDonald; A — Madyson Pope
Assists: N — Lilly Ragusa 3, Shannon Brennan, Beauparlant; A — None
Saves: N — Jane Mettling 1; A — Sydney Calderwood 15
Amesbury (0-2): 0 1 — 1
Newburyport (3-0): 0 5 — 5
Manchester 6, Triton 1
Goals: Maddie Hillick
Assists: None
Saves: Julia Price 7
Triton (0-3): 0 1 — 1
Manchester: 5 1 — 6
Golf
Triton 139, North Reading 117
Triton leaders: Cael Kohan 34 points, Connor Houlihan 26, Rick Gardella 21, Griffin Houlihan 20, Evan Mace 20
Records: Triton 3-0
