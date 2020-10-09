Friday, Oct. 9

Field Hockey

Newburyport 5, Amesbury 1

Goals: N — Callie Beauparlant 2, Ashley Ventura, Meghan Murray, Olivia McDonald; A — Madyson Pope

Assists: N — Lilly Ragusa 3, Shannon Brennan, Beauparlant; A — None

Saves: N — Jane Mettling 1; A — Sydney Calderwood 15

Amesbury (0-2): 0 1 — 1

Newburyport (3-0): 0 5 — 5

Manchester 6, Triton 1

Goals: Maddie Hillick

Assists: None

Saves: Julia Price 7

Triton (0-3): 0 1 — 1

Manchester: 5 1 — 6

Golf

Triton 139, North Reading 117

Triton leaders: Cael Kohan 34 points, Connor Houlihan 26, Rick Gardella 21, Griffin Houlihan 20, Evan Mace 20

Records: Triton 3-0

