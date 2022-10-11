Monday, Oct. 10 highlights
Boys Soccer
North Reading 4, Georgetown 0
Saves: Kyle Davies 5
Georgetown (2-6-3): 00 0
North Reading: 22 4
Amesbury 4, Triton 0
Saves: A — Charlie Mackie; T — John Dwyer 5, Will Hight 2
Amesbury (2-8-0): 22 4
Triton (0-12-0): 00 0
Hamilton-Wenham 1, Pentucket 0
Saves: Ethan Merrill
Hamilton-Wenham (6-2-2): 10 1
Pentucket (3-6-1): 00 0
Girls Soccer
North Reading 4, Georgetown 1
Goals: Carena Ziolkowski
Assists: Avery Upite
North Reading: 13 4
Georgetown (5-5-2): 10 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11 highlights
Field Hockey
Hamilton-Wenham 2, Pentucket 1
Goals: Morgan Gallant
Saves: Zoey Wegrzyn
Hamilton-Wenham: 11 2
Pentucket (6-3-2): 10 1
Girls Volleyball
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Triton 0
Kills: Grace Romine 5, Brianna Welch 4
Blocks: Kendall Liebert 2
Service points (aces): Romine (5)
Digs: Madeline Doring 9
Triton (3-7): 122321 0
Hamilton-Wenham: 252525 3
Ipswich 3, Newburyport 0
Kills: Lily LeDuc 8, Sophia Messina 7
Newburyport (12-2): 222623 0
Ipswich: 252825 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.