Monday, Oct. 10 highlights

Boys Soccer

North Reading 4, Georgetown 0

Saves: Kyle Davies 5

Georgetown (2-6-3): 00 0

North Reading: 22 4

Amesbury 4, Triton 0

Saves: A — Charlie Mackie; T — John Dwyer 5, Will Hight 2

Amesbury (2-8-0): 22 4

Triton (0-12-0): 00 0

Hamilton-Wenham 1, Pentucket 0

Saves: Ethan Merrill

Hamilton-Wenham (6-2-2): 10 1

Pentucket (3-6-1): 00 0

Girls Soccer

North Reading 4, Georgetown 1

Goals: Carena Ziolkowski

Assists: Avery Upite

North Reading: 13 4

Georgetown (5-5-2): 10 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11 highlights

Field Hockey

Hamilton-Wenham 2, Pentucket 1

Goals: Morgan Gallant

Saves: Zoey Wegrzyn

Hamilton-Wenham: 11 2

Pentucket (6-3-2): 10 1

Girls Volleyball

Hamilton-Wenham 3, Triton 0

Kills: Grace Romine 5, Brianna Welch 4

Blocks: Kendall Liebert 2

Service points (aces): Romine (5)

Digs: Madeline Doring 9

Triton (3-7): 122321 0

Hamilton-Wenham: 252525 3

Ipswich 3, Newburyport 0

Kills: Lily LeDuc 8, Sophia Messina 7

Newburyport (12-2): 222623 0

Ipswich: 252825 3

