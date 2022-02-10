Thursday, Feb. 10 highlights

Boys Basketball

North Reading 61, Pentucket 58

Pentucket (58): Lee 0-0-0, McDonald 0-0-0, Daly 11-7-34, Davis 3-1-7, Tedeschi 0-0-0, Murphy 0-0-0, Condon 3-2-8, Tierney 0-0-0, Vuylsteke 2-0-4, Dwight 2-1-5. Totals 21-11-58

3-pointers: Daly 5

Pentucket (6-9): 168727 58

North Reading: 13111423 61

Boys Ice Hockey

North Reading 3, Triton 2

Triton (4-12-1): 002 2

North Reading: 111 3

Goals: Cole Daniels 2

Assists: Jack Lindholm, Braeden McDonald, Andrew Johnson

Saves: Gavin Marengi

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport 4, Shawsheen Valley 2

Goals: Abby Stauss 2, Hannah Gross, Delaney Belanger

Saves: Ella Puleo 15

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you