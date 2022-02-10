Thursday, Feb. 10 highlights
Boys Basketball
North Reading 61, Pentucket 58
Pentucket (58): Lee 0-0-0, McDonald 0-0-0, Daly 11-7-34, Davis 3-1-7, Tedeschi 0-0-0, Murphy 0-0-0, Condon 3-2-8, Tierney 0-0-0, Vuylsteke 2-0-4, Dwight 2-1-5. Totals 21-11-58
3-pointers: Daly 5
Pentucket (6-9): 168727 58
North Reading: 13111423 61
Boys Ice Hockey
North Reading 3, Triton 2
Triton (4-12-1): 002 2
North Reading: 111 3
Goals: Cole Daniels 2
Assists: Jack Lindholm, Braeden McDonald, Andrew Johnson
Saves: Gavin Marengi
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport 4, Shawsheen Valley 2
Goals: Abby Stauss 2, Hannah Gross, Delaney Belanger
Saves: Ella Puleo 15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.