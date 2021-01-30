Friday, Jan. 29
Boys Basketball
North Reading 59, Amesbury 56
Amesbury (56): Keliher 5-2-13, M. Heidt 2-0-5, Kokinacis 4-2-11, Hallinan 1-0-2, Davis 0-1-1, Donovan 4-0-8, Collins 1-2-4, Welch 4-0-9, Gjikopulli 1-0-3, K. Heidt 0-0-0.
3-pointers: Keliher, M. Heidt, Kokinacis, Welch, Gjikopulli
North Reading: 16 15 18 10 — 59
Amesbury (1-5): 14 9 13 20 — 56
Pentucket 47, Triton 46
Pentucket (47): Tedeschi 1-0-2, Lee 0-2-2, Daly 5-0-13, Bucco 1-5-8, Condon 3-3-11, Davis 3-0-7, Perlich 2-0-4, Sullivan 0-0-0, Tierney 0-0-0, Dwight 0-0-0, St. Louis 0-0-0. Totals 15-10-47
Triton (46): Odoy 2-3-8, Wilkinson 5-1-11, McHale 6-1-12, Overbaugh 4-0-9, Liebert 0-0-0, G. Dupuis 0-0-0, N. Dupuis 3-0-6, Dennis 0-0-0, Lentz 0-0-0, Scholtz 0-0-0, Leonard 0-0-0.
3-pointers: T — Overbaugh, Odoy; P — Daly 3, Condon 2, Bucco, Davis
Pentucket (1-2): 16 8 13 10 — 47
Triton (3-5): 11 12 11 12 — 46
Girls Basketball
Newburyport 55, Rockport 13
Newburyport (55): Doucette 3-0-6, Turner 2-0-4, McElhinney 1-0-2, McDonald 1-1-3, Ward 1-1-3, Loughran 2-1-5, Pavao 2-0-5, Affolter 1-0-2, Gillingham 5-1-11, Foley 3-0-6, Leah Metsker 1-0-2, Lizzie Metsker 3-0-6.
3-pointers: Pavao
Rockport: 9 2 2 0 — 13
Newburyport (6-0): 21 19 8 7 — 55
Pentucket 61, Triton 28
Triton (28): Kimball 3-2-10, Leavitt 0-0-0, Frary 1-3-5, Bell 1-0-3, Heffernan 0-4-4, Kiricoples 1-2-4, Lesinski 0-0-0, Basile 0-0-0, Hathaway 0-0-0, Hoggard 0-0-0, Renda 1-0-2, Campbell 0-0-0. Totals: 7-11-28
Pentucket (61): Cacciapuoti 0-0-0, Conover 1-2-4, Cloutier 2-0-5, Thompson 0-0-0, Maurer 1-0-2, DiBurro 1-1-4, Dube 0-0-0, Bellacqua 1-0-2, Riley 0-1-1, Mickelson 0-1-1, Reading 3-2-8, Currie 5-3-14, Cleveland 8-0-20. Totals: 22-10-61
3-pointers: T — Kimball 2, Bell; P — Cleveland 4, Cloutier, DiBurro, Currie
Triton (2-4): 8 9 6 5 — 28
Pentucket (7-0): 11 18 14 18 — 61
Amesbury 48, North Reading 46
Amesbury (48): M. Hallinan 0-1-1, Sullivan 2-0-4, DeLong 2-0-4, A. Hallinan 9-14-32, Pettet 0-0-0, Redford 2-1-5, Kimball 0-0-0, McAndrews 1-0-2.
3-pointers: None
Amesbury (4-1): 11 14 15 8 — 48
North Reading: 11 8 14 13 — 46
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.