Monday, May 17

Girls Lacrosse

Hamilton-Wenham 17, Georgetown 14

Goals: Mary Surette 6, Casey Mahoney 3, Elle Schneider 2, Bridget Cannata 2, Erin Irons 

Assists: Abbie Donahue, Schneider, Mahoney

Saves: Kayla Gibbs 12

Records: Georgetown 0-3

Softball

North Reading 15, Triton 2 

Records: Triton 2-4

Georgetown 13, Hamilton-Wenham 5

Georgetown (13): Mansfield ss 3-3-2, Mogavero p 5-3-3, Dullea c 3-3-3, Caplin 1b 4-1-3, Helman cf 4-1-3, Ruggeiro 2b 5-0-1, Skahan 3b 4-1-3, Allen lf 1-1-0, Cooper lf 0-0-0, Mitchell lf 0-0-0, Furlong rf 0-0-0, Sanderson rf 2-0-0, Stevens rf 0-0-0. Totals 31-13-18

RBI: Mogavero 4, Dullea 4, Caplin 2, Skahan 2

HR: Mogavero 

WP: Mogavero

Georgetown (1-4): 1 7 2 0 0 3 0 — 13

Hamilton-Wenham (0-4): 0 0 2 2 0 0 1 —  5

Lynnfield 9, Newburyport 0

Newburyport (0): Morrissey cf 3-0-1, Keefe ss 2-0-0, Caponigro c 3-0-1, Meleedy p 3-0-0, Habib 3b 3-0-0, Lavellee 2b 3-0-0, Duncan lf 3-0-0, Skibbee dp 2-0-0, McLeod dp 1-0-0, Dowell 2-0-0.

RBI: None

LP: Meleedy

Newburyport (3-1): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Lynnfield: 1 4 0 3 1 0 0 — 9

Boys Tennis

Newburyport 3, Manchester 2

Local winners:

Singles: 3. Will Smith 6-1, 6-2

Doubles: 1. Tomas Jahn-Finn Sullivan 6-4, 6-7, 6-3; 2. Austin Yim-James Scali 6-3, 6-3

Records: Newburyport 3-0

Girls Tennis

Rockport 4, Triton 1

Records: Triton 0-4

Newburyport 3, Manchester 2

Local winners:

Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson 6-1, 7-5

Doubles: 1. Molly Page-Li McClure 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; 2. Ana Lynch-Elizabeth Newman 6-0, 6-1

Records: Newburyport 4-0

Boys Track and Field

Triton 86, Ipswich 50

Area winners:

Javelin: Eliot Lent 142-9; Long jump: Reilly Gagnon 21-2; Triple jump: Gagnon 38-9; High jump: Matt Olson 5-10; 110 hurdles: Gagnon 15.2; 100 meters: Joe Delmonico 11.5; Mile: Jack O'Shea 5:03; 4x100 relay: Triton (Josh Monroe, Olson, Parker Burns, Lent) 46.4; 400 hurdles: Gagnon 59.2; 200: Peter Scangas 24.8; 2-mile: Griffin White and Mason Behl 11:15  

Records: Triton 2-1

Girls Track and Field

Triton 78.5, Ipswich 63.5

Area winners:

Pole vault: Bliss Richards 6-6; Javelin: Janet Amasa-Titus 75-3; Long jump: Teagan Wilson 16-4; High jump: Kendall Liebert 4-6; Mile: Ava Burl 5:47; 4x100 relay: Triton (Alexa Bonasera, Wilson, Trinity Cole, Aleyo Amasa-Titus) 53.1; 800: Kyla Prussman 2:36; 200: Aleyo Amasa-Titus 28.1; 2-mile: Sarah Harrington 12:52

Records: Triton 2-1

