Monday, May 17
Girls Lacrosse
Hamilton-Wenham 17, Georgetown 14
Goals: Mary Surette 6, Casey Mahoney 3, Elle Schneider 2, Bridget Cannata 2, Erin Irons
Assists: Abbie Donahue, Schneider, Mahoney
Saves: Kayla Gibbs 12
Records: Georgetown 0-3
Softball
North Reading 15, Triton 2
Records: Triton 2-4
Georgetown 13, Hamilton-Wenham 5
Georgetown (13): Mansfield ss 3-3-2, Mogavero p 5-3-3, Dullea c 3-3-3, Caplin 1b 4-1-3, Helman cf 4-1-3, Ruggeiro 2b 5-0-1, Skahan 3b 4-1-3, Allen lf 1-1-0, Cooper lf 0-0-0, Mitchell lf 0-0-0, Furlong rf 0-0-0, Sanderson rf 2-0-0, Stevens rf 0-0-0. Totals 31-13-18
RBI: Mogavero 4, Dullea 4, Caplin 2, Skahan 2
HR: Mogavero
WP: Mogavero
Georgetown (1-4): 1 7 2 0 0 3 0 — 13
Hamilton-Wenham (0-4): 0 0 2 2 0 0 1 — 5
Lynnfield 9, Newburyport 0
Newburyport (0): Morrissey cf 3-0-1, Keefe ss 2-0-0, Caponigro c 3-0-1, Meleedy p 3-0-0, Habib 3b 3-0-0, Lavellee 2b 3-0-0, Duncan lf 3-0-0, Skibbee dp 2-0-0, McLeod dp 1-0-0, Dowell 2-0-0.
RBI: None
LP: Meleedy
Newburyport (3-1): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Lynnfield: 1 4 0 3 1 0 0 — 9
Boys Tennis
Newburyport 3, Manchester 2
Local winners:
Singles: 3. Will Smith 6-1, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Tomas Jahn-Finn Sullivan 6-4, 6-7, 6-3; 2. Austin Yim-James Scali 6-3, 6-3
Records: Newburyport 3-0
Girls Tennis
Rockport 4, Triton 1
Records: Triton 0-4
Newburyport 3, Manchester 2
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson 6-1, 7-5
Doubles: 1. Molly Page-Li McClure 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; 2. Ana Lynch-Elizabeth Newman 6-0, 6-1
Records: Newburyport 4-0
Boys Track and Field
Triton 86, Ipswich 50
Area winners:
Javelin: Eliot Lent 142-9; Long jump: Reilly Gagnon 21-2; Triple jump: Gagnon 38-9; High jump: Matt Olson 5-10; 110 hurdles: Gagnon 15.2; 100 meters: Joe Delmonico 11.5; Mile: Jack O'Shea 5:03; 4x100 relay: Triton (Josh Monroe, Olson, Parker Burns, Lent) 46.4; 400 hurdles: Gagnon 59.2; 200: Peter Scangas 24.8; 2-mile: Griffin White and Mason Behl 11:15
Records: Triton 2-1
Girls Track and Field
Triton 78.5, Ipswich 63.5
Area winners:
Pole vault: Bliss Richards 6-6; Javelin: Janet Amasa-Titus 75-3; Long jump: Teagan Wilson 16-4; High jump: Kendall Liebert 4-6; Mile: Ava Burl 5:47; 4x100 relay: Triton (Alexa Bonasera, Wilson, Trinity Cole, Aleyo Amasa-Titus) 53.1; 800: Kyla Prussman 2:36; 200: Aleyo Amasa-Titus 28.1; 2-mile: Sarah Harrington 12:52
Records: Triton 2-1
