Thursday, April 7 highlights
Baseball
Newburyport 5, Bishop Fenwick 4
Newburyport (5): Sullivan lf 3-0-0, Stick 2b 3-0-0, Stallard ss 3-1-1, Suchecki ph 1-1-1, Tahnk 3b 4-2-3, Puleo dh 1-0-1, Fehlner p 2-0-2, Ford 1b 3-0-0, Forrest rf 3-0-0, Roberts cf 1-0-0, Lawton cf 1-0-0, Cowles c 0-0-0. Totals 25-5-8
RBI: Puleo 2, Tahnk, Fehlner, Forrest
WP: Fehlner
Bishop Fenwick: 0000301 4
Newburyport (1-1): 0100202 5
Amesbury 7, Whittier 1
Amesbury (7): Harring 2b 5-1-2, Cucinotta ss 4-1-3, D. MacDonald p 4-0-0, Scialdone rf 4-2-2, Kimball lf 3-1-2, Donovan 1b 4-1-1, L. Arsenault 3b 4-0-1, W. Arsenault c 4-1-2, Stanley cf 4-0-0, A. Fortier pr 0-1-0. Totals 36-7-13
Whittier(1):
RBI: A — Cucinotta 2, Donovn 2, Scialdone, L. Arsenault, Kimball
WP: MacDonald; LP:
Amesbury (1-0): 4000210 7
Whittier: 0001000 1
Boys Lacrosse
Newburyport 8, Triton 6
Goals: N — Zach McHugh 2, Owen Kruez 2, Jon Groth, Cam Tinkham 2, Ryan McHugh; T — Jared Leonard 3, Thomas Cahill, Braeden McDonald, Dylan Angelopolus
Assists: N — Z. McHugh 3, Groth; T — Leonard, Cahill, McDonald, Kyle Bouley, Dylan Slimak, Seamus Cahill
Saves: T — Charlie Clare 8
Newburyport (1-1): 62 8
Triton (0-2): 33 6
Softball
Amesbury 17, Georgetown 0
Georgetown (0):
Amesbury (17): E. DeLisle c 2-4-2, Bezanson cf 4-3-3, Liv DeLong 1b 3-0-1, Donnell ph 1-0-0, I. Levasseur 3b 4-3-3, A. DeLisle p 3-2-2, Catarius 2b 4-0-1, Celia rf 3-0-0, LeBlanc lf 3-2-2, O. Levasseur ss 3-2-1
RBI: I. Levasseur 5, DeLong 2, A. DeLisle 2, E. DeLisle, Bezanson, Catarius, LeBlanc
WP: A. DeLisle; LP:
Records: Georgetown 0-2, Amesbury 2-0
