Thursday, April 28 highlights
Baseball
Pentucket 11, Georgetown 5
Pentucket (11):
Georgetown (5): Gilbo cf 4-0-2, C. Lucido rf 4-1-0, Girouard 1b/p/3b 3-0-2, Encarnacion cr 0-1-0, Lee dh 2-0-0, T. Gilmore pr 0-1-0, J. Lucido ss 4-0-0, Gioia lf 0-0-0, Thompson 3b/p 3-0-0, Willis 2b 2-0-0, Giguere 2b 1-0-0, Gilstein c 1-2-0, Z. Gilmore p 0-0-0. Totals 24-5-4
RBI: G C. Lucido 2, J. Lucido
WP: ; LP: Z. Gilmore
Pentucket (4-3): 2 4 0 2 3 0 0 —11
Georgetown (3-5): 0 0 4 1 0 0 0 — 5
Newburyport 12, Hamilton-Wenham 2
Newburyport (12): Sullivan rf 4-1-2, Stick 2b 3-1-1, Stallard ss 4-2-3, Tahnk 3b 3-2-2, Puleo lf 4-1-1, Fehlner p 4-2-2, Suchecki rf 4-0-0, Ford 1b 3-2-2, Cowles c 4-0-1, Forrest 1b 1-0-1, Lawton pr 0-1-0. Totals 34-12-15
RBI: Tahnk 2, Ford 2, Sullivan, Stick, Puleo
WP: Fehlner (4-0)
Newburyport (7-2): 0 2 1 0 7 2 —12
Hamilton-Wenham: 0 0 0 0 1 1 — 2
Girls Lacrosse
Triton 16, St. Mary’s 9
Goals: Kate Trojan 5, Chloe Connors 3, Brooke Nangle 2, Kayla Harrington, Jocelyn Noyes, Ally Pugh
Assists: Connors 3, Trojan, Harrington
Saves: Julia Price 8, Delaney Quinn 7
Records: Triton 4-4
Newburyport 16, Lynnfield 1
Goals: Izzy Rosa 3, Olivia McDonald 3, Reese Bromby 3, Anna Affolter 2, Lilly Pons 2, Avery Tahnk, Rita Cahalane, Sydney Turner
Assists: Emily Fuller 3, Rosa 2, Pons 2, Whitney Kelsey
Saves: Kate Keller 7
Records: Newburyport 7-1
Georgetown 15, Revere 0
Goals: Molly Giguere 5, Mary Surette 3, Casey Mahoney 2, Nayla Anderson 2, Allison Deluca, Lyla Schneider, Sam McClure, Lexi Sheehan
Assists: Giguere 6
Saves: Alex Solopoulos
Records: Georgetown 3-6
Newburyport 16, North Reading 2
Goals: Emily Fuller 3, Izzy Rosa 3, Anna Affolter 3, Olivia McDonald 3, Lilly Pons, Avery Tahnk, Reese Bromby, Kelsey Whitney
Assists: Pons 4, Fuller, Rosa, Cahalane, Tahnk
Saves: Kate Keller 6
Records: Newburyport 6-1
Softball
Triton 21, Georgetown 1
Triton (21): Maddy Jacques: HR
WP: Mallory Johnson
Triton (8-3): 510601 21
Georgetown (2-7): 00010 1
Newburyport 9, Pentucket 5
Pentucket (5): Stock dp 4-1-1, Agocs c 4-1-2, Murphy ss 4-1-2, Lopata 3b 4-0-0, Hamel lf 2-2-2, Bickford cf 2-0-2, Pichette 1b 3-0-0, Bartholomew 1b 1-0-0, Daley rf 3-0-0, LaCroix rf 0-0-0, Gatchel 2b 2-0-0, Connelly 2b 1-0-0. Totals 30-5-8
Newburyport (9): Morrissey cf 4-0-0, Bolcome lf 1-1-1, Duncan lf 1-1-0, Meleedy p 3-3-3, Keefe ss 3-1-0, LaVallee 3b 4-2-4, Dowell rf 2-0-1, Rogers rf 2-0-0, Habib c 3-0-0, McLeod 2b 1-0-0, Richmond 2b 1-0-0, Quintiliani 1b 3-0-0. Totals 28-9-9
RBI: N Meleedy 3, Lavallee 3, Dowell 3; P LaCroix
HR: Meleedy
WP: Meleedy; LP: LeBel
Pentucket (3-5): 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 — 5
Newburyport (4-5): 3 4 0 1 0 1 0 — 9
Boys Tennis
Central Catholic 5, Pentucket 0
Central winners:
Singles: 1. Zach Channen 6-0, 6-0; 2. Arnav Lele 7-6 (8-6), 7-5; 3. Ryan Melesky 6-2, 6-4
Doubles: 1. James Diamantis-Jack Makiej 6-3, 6-4; 2. Nolan Sheehan-Luca Beltrandi 6-0, 6-0
Boys Track and Field
Newburyport 101, Triton 44
Area winners:
Pole vault: Austin Hyer (N); Shot put: Eamonn Sullivan (N); Discus: Liam Kneeland (T) 114-11; Javelin: Eliot Lent (T) 134-6; Long jump: ; Triple jump: Parker Burns (T) 39-6; High jump: Nolan Ellrott (N); 110 hurdles: Ean Hynes (N); 100 meters: Josh Monroe (T) 11.4; Mile: TJ Carleo (N); 4x100 relay: Trtion (Monroe, Burns, Lent, Shea McLaughlin) 45.8; 400: Will Acquaviva (N); 400 hurdles: Evan Armano (N); 800: TJ Carleo (N); 200: Acquaviva (N); 2-mile: Bradford Duchesne (N)
Records: Triton 3-2
Girls Track and Field
Newburyport 90, Triton 55
Area winners:
Pole vault: Caity Rooney (N); Shot put: Rooney (N); Discus: Laney Schwab (N); Javelin: Janet Amasa-Titus (T) 88-5; Long jump: Teagan Wilson (W) 14-6; Triple jump: Wilson (T) 32-8; High jump: Julia Schena (N); 100 hurdles: Julia Beauvais (T) 17.1; 100 meters: Trinity Cole (T) 13.4; Mile: Hailey LaRosa (N); 4x100 relay: Triton (Cole, Wilson, Beauvais, Aleyo Amasa-Titus) 53.8; 400: Devin Stroope (N); 400 hurdles: Sophia Lesinski (T) 71.0; 800: Blake Parker (N); 200: Stroope (N); 2-mile: LaRosa (N); 4x400 relay: Newburyport (Parker, Annabel Murray, Sophia Franco, Annie Shay)
Records: Triton 3-2
