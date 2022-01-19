Monday, Jan. 17 highlights
Boys Basketball
Amesbury 59, Pentucket 53
Amesbury (59): Keliher 8-5-24, Heidt 0-0-0, Hallinan 4-1-9, Collins 2-0-4, Welch 4-2-10, Lapointe 2-0-4, O’Neill 1-0-2, Marden 3-0-6. Totals 24-7-59
Pentucket (53): Ligols 0-0-0, Lee 0-1-1, McDonald 0-0-0, Daly 9-7-27, Davis 0-1-1, Tedeschi 0-0-0, Hileman 1-0-3, Condon 2-1-5, Vuylsteke 4-1-10, Dwight 3-0-6. Totals 19-11-53
3-pointers: A Keliher 3, Hallinan; P Daly 2, Hileman, Vuylsteke
Amesbury (7-2): 12161813 59
Pentucket (3-7): 12131612 53
Boys Ice Hockey
Canton 3, Newburyport 1
Newburyport (3-4-1): 010 1
Canton: 021 3
Saves: Jamie Brooks
