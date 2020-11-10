Monday, Nov. 9

Field Hockey

Georgetown 1, Rockport 1

Goals: Ally Countie

Assists: None

Records: Georgetown 6-2-2

Manchester 3, Pentucket 2

Goals: Liv Reagan, Meg Arnette

Assists: Meg Freiermuth

Saves: Charlene Basque 15

Records: Pentucket 5-5

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you