Monday, Nov. 9

Field Hockey

Georgetown 1, Rockport 1
Goals: Ally Countie
Assists: None
Records: Georgetown 6-2-2

Manchester 3, Pentucket 2
Goals: Liv Reagan, Meg Arnette
Assists: Meg Freiermuth
Saves: Charlene Basque 15
Records: Pentucket 5-5
