Friday, May 13
Baseball
Amesbury 11, Pentucket 7
Amesbury (11): Harring 2b 3-3-3, Cucinotta ss 4-3-3, Scialdone 1b 4-2-3, Kimball lf 3-0-0, MacDonald cf 4-0-1, W. Arsenault c 4-1-0, Donovan p 4-1-2, L. Arsenault dh 4-1-1, Stanley rf 4-0-1. Totals 34-11-14
RBI: Scialdone 3, Cucinotta 2, Donovan 2, MacDonald, Harring, Kimball, Stanley
HR: Cucinotta
WP: Donovan
Amesbury (10-4): 2010206 11
Pentucket: 0000043 7
Boys Lacrosse
Ipswich 14, Amesbury 1
Goals: Ian Pelletier
Records: Amesbury 1-11
Triton 11, Bishop Fenwick 8
Goals: Jared Leonard 4, JP Trojan 4, Seamus Cahill 2, Thomas Cahill
Assists: Leonard 3, Trojan 2, Braeden McDonald 2, S. Cahill, T. Cahill, Dylan Slimak
Saves: Griffin Houlihan 9
Bishop Fenwick: 1322 8
Triton (9-5): 4223 11
Girls Lacrosse
North Reading 9, Triton 5
Goals: Ashley Silva 2, Ally Pugh, Chloe Connors, Brooke Nangle
Assists: Silva 2, Pugh
Saves: Julia Price 17
Records: Triton 6-8
Softball
Ipswich 5, Georgetown 2
Georgetown (2): Mansfield ss 4-2-2, Dullea c 3-0-2, Ruggeiro 2b 3-0-1, Halman cf 3-0-0, Riley p 3-0-0, Figueroa 3b 3-0-0, Mariani 1b 2-0-0, Robinson lf 3-0-0, Sanderson rf 2-0-0, Mitchell rf 1-0-0. Totals 27-2-5
RBI: Dullea
LP: Riley
Ipswich (6-7): 1020200 5
Georgetown (3-10): 0010100 2
Boys Tennis
Newburyport 3, North Reading 2
Newburyport winners:
Singles: 3. Andrew Long (6-4, 6-3)
Doubles: 1. Finn Sullivan/James Scali (6-2, 6-3); 2. Brindley Fisher/Alex Lambert (7-5, 6-0)
Records: Newburyport 4-4
Pentucket 4, Ipswich 1
Pentucket winners:
Singles: 1. Stratton Seymour (5-7, 6-2, 6-2); 2. Ben Brookhart (6-4, 6-3); 3. Bo Latham (3-6, 6-1, 7-5)
Doubles: 1. Aidan Davey/Cashman Smith (6-4, 6-2)
Records: Pentucket 2-6
Saturday, May 14
Baseball
Georgetown 6, Ipswich 4
Georgetown (6): Gilbo cf 3-1-0, C. Lucido p 3-1-0, Girouard 1b 4-1-1, Lee dh 4-0-0, J. Lucido ss 2-1-1, Thompson 3b 2-1-1, Ruth rf 2-1-0, Gioia lf 2-0-0, Encarnacion ph 1-0-0, Gilstein c 3-0-2, Willis cr 0-0-0, T. Gilmore 2b 0-0-0. Totals 26-6-5
RBI: Girouard 2, Gilbo, Gilstein, Thompson
HR: Girouard
WP: C. Lucido
Georgetown (6-8): 2210100 6
Ipswich: 0002002 4
Newburyport 5, Lynnfield 3
Newburyport (5): Sullivan rf 2-1-0, Stick dh 4-0-2, Stallard ss 4-0-1, Tahnk 3b 3-1-1, Puleo lf 3-0-0, Fehlner 2b 3-2-2, Ford 1b 2-0-0, Roberts cf 4-0-1, Bowles c 3-0-1, Lawton pr 0-1-0. Totals 28-5-8
RBI: Stick 2, Stallard, Fehlner, Roberts
WP: Forrest (7-1)
Newburyport (12-3): 1001111 5
Lynnfield: 0100011 3
