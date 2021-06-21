Monday, June 21

Baseball

Winthrop 8, Georgetown 4

Division 4 North First Round 

Records: Georgetown 6-11

Stoneham 3, Amesbury 0

Division 3 North First Round 

Amesbury (0): Harring 2b 2-0-0, Cucinotta ss 2-0-0, Lopez cf 3-0-1, D. MacDonald lf 3-0-0, Gilleo c 2-0-0, Kimball p 3-0-0, Scialdone rf 3-0-0, Donovan 3b 2-0-0, W. Arsenault dh 2-0-1.

RBI: None

WP: Donovan; LP: Kimball

Amesbury (9-8): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Stoneham: 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 — 3

Newburyport 5, Pentucket 2

Division 3 North First Round 

Pentucket (2): Lynch c 3-0-0, Roberts lf 2-1-1, Kamuda cf 3-0-1, Dwight 1b 3-0-0, Hunt ss 2-0-0, Melone p 3-0-1, Bucco rf 3-0-0, Ventola 2b 3-1-1, Davis dh 2-0-0, Inger 1-0-0. Totals: 25-2-4

Newburyport (5): Habib dh 3-1-0, Fehlner p 2-0-1, Archer lf 3-1-1, Buontempo cf 1-1-0, Budgell rf 2-0-1, Lucci ss 3-0-0, White c 2-0-1, Tahnk 3b 2-0-0, Ford 1b 2-0-0, Stick pr 0-1-0, Lawton pr 0-1-0, Connor 2b 0-0-0. Totals: 20-5-4

RBI: P — Roberts, Kamuda; N — Budgell 2, Archer

WP: Fehlner; LP: Melone

Pentucket (9-8): 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 2

Newburyport (12-4): 0 0 3 0 2 0 0 — 5

Gloucester 4, Triton 0

Division 3 North First Round 

Triton (0): Watson 4-0-3, B. Lindholm 2-0-1, Kohan 2-0-0, Odoy 2-0-0, Abt 3-0-0, R. Lindholm 3-0-0, Masher 3-0-0, G. Dupuis 3-0-0, MacDonald 3-0-1.  

RBI: None

WP: Abbott; LP: Kohan

Triton (9-8): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Gloucester: 0 0 2 1 1 0 0 — 4

Boys Lacrosse

Newburyport 14, St. Mary's 5

Division 3 North Quarterfinals 

Goals: Jake Palma 3, Zach Lever 3, Oliver Pons 2, Ryan Cottone 2, Kennedy Heath, Christian Kinsey, Andrew Cullen, Colin McLoy

Assists: Sam Lyman, John Donovan, Pons, Cottone, Lever

St. Mary's: 0 0 0 5 —  5

Newburyport (13-1): 4 2 5 3 — 14

Girls Lacrosse

Pentucket 20, Shawsheen Valley 7

Division 2 North First Round 

Goals: Charlene Basque 6, Lana Mickelson 4, Abbie Hurlburt 3, Sarah Graninger 2, Katie Drislane 2, Audrey Conover, Ashley Gagnon, Lauren Nightingale

Assists: Mickelson 6, Conover 2, Gabby Accardi, Basque, Hurlburt, Nightingale

Saves: Jocelynn Alcantara 3

Pentucket (9-4): 9 5 5 1 — 20

Shawsheen Valley: 2 1 1 3 —  7

Ipswich 15, Triton 2

Division 2 North First Round  

Records: Triton 5-8

Newburyport 22, North Reading 5

Division 2 North First Round 

Goals: Izzy Rosa 6, Sam King 4, Rita Cahalane 2, Lilly Pons 2, Laney Lucci 2, Maddie Desimio-Maloney, Emily Fuller, Anna Affolter, Liberty Palermino, Olivia McDonald, Brela Pavao

Assists: Emma Foley 2, King 2, Rosa, Affolter, Cahalane, Pons

North Reading: 3 2 0 0 —  5

Newburyport (13-0): 5 8 3 6 — 22

Softball

Gloucester 7, Newburyport 2

Division 2 North First Round 

Newburyport (2): Morrissey lf 2-1-0, McLeod 2b 2-0-0, Caponigro 3b 3-0-0, Meleedy p 3-1-2, Habib c 3-0-0, O'Brien dh 2-0-0, Lavallee ss 3-0-1, Duncan cf 3-0-0, Dowell rf 3-0-0. Totals: 24-2-3

RBI: Meleedy 2

WP: Hoffnagle; LP: Meleedy

Newburyport (8-6): 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 2

Gloucester (12-3): 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 — 7

Whittier 14, Triton 0

Division 2 North First Round 

Triton (0): Reiniger 2b 3-0-0, Oldoni cf 3-0-1, Story ss 2-0-0, Romine p 2-0-0, Harris c 1-0-0, M. Johnson 1b 2-0-0, Indingaro rf 2-0-0, Kiricoples lf 2-0-0, Jacques 3b 2-0-0. Totals: 19-0-1

Whittier (14): Habib ss 3-3-2, Santomassino rf 2-2-0, Michel 3b 5-2-4, Bioren 1b 2-0-0, Lear c 3-2-3, Graham p 2-1-1, Hurley lf 3-1-2, Noury 2b 4-1-1, Valera cf 2-0-0, Tavarez cf 0-2-0. Totals 26-14-13 

RBI: T — None; W — Habib, Michel 3, Lear 2, Graham, Noury 

WP: Graham; LP: Romine

Triton (7-8): 0 0 0 0 0  0 —  0

Whittier (14-0): 1 0 2 0 1 10 — 14

Girls Tennis

Newburyport 3, Arlington 2

Division 2 North Quarterfinals 

Local winners:

Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: 1. Molly Page-Li McClure 6-4, 7-5; 2. Ana Lynch-Elizabeth Newman 6-2, 6-2

Records: Newburyport 13-0

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you