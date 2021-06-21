Monday, June 21
Baseball
Winthrop 8, Georgetown 4
Division 4 North First Round
Records: Georgetown 6-11
Stoneham 3, Amesbury 0
Division 3 North First Round
Amesbury (0): Harring 2b 2-0-0, Cucinotta ss 2-0-0, Lopez cf 3-0-1, D. MacDonald lf 3-0-0, Gilleo c 2-0-0, Kimball p 3-0-0, Scialdone rf 3-0-0, Donovan 3b 2-0-0, W. Arsenault dh 2-0-1.
RBI: None
WP: Donovan; LP: Kimball
Amesbury (9-8): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Stoneham: 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 — 3
Newburyport 5, Pentucket 2
Division 3 North First Round
Pentucket (2): Lynch c 3-0-0, Roberts lf 2-1-1, Kamuda cf 3-0-1, Dwight 1b 3-0-0, Hunt ss 2-0-0, Melone p 3-0-1, Bucco rf 3-0-0, Ventola 2b 3-1-1, Davis dh 2-0-0, Inger 1-0-0. Totals: 25-2-4
Newburyport (5): Habib dh 3-1-0, Fehlner p 2-0-1, Archer lf 3-1-1, Buontempo cf 1-1-0, Budgell rf 2-0-1, Lucci ss 3-0-0, White c 2-0-1, Tahnk 3b 2-0-0, Ford 1b 2-0-0, Stick pr 0-1-0, Lawton pr 0-1-0, Connor 2b 0-0-0. Totals: 20-5-4
RBI: P — Roberts, Kamuda; N — Budgell 2, Archer
WP: Fehlner; LP: Melone
Pentucket (9-8): 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 2
Newburyport (12-4): 0 0 3 0 2 0 0 — 5
Gloucester 4, Triton 0
Division 3 North First Round
Triton (0): Watson 4-0-3, B. Lindholm 2-0-1, Kohan 2-0-0, Odoy 2-0-0, Abt 3-0-0, R. Lindholm 3-0-0, Masher 3-0-0, G. Dupuis 3-0-0, MacDonald 3-0-1.
RBI: None
WP: Abbott; LP: Kohan
Triton (9-8): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Gloucester: 0 0 2 1 1 0 0 — 4
Boys Lacrosse
Newburyport 14, St. Mary's 5
Division 3 North Quarterfinals
Goals: Jake Palma 3, Zach Lever 3, Oliver Pons 2, Ryan Cottone 2, Kennedy Heath, Christian Kinsey, Andrew Cullen, Colin McLoy
Assists: Sam Lyman, John Donovan, Pons, Cottone, Lever
St. Mary's: 0 0 0 5 — 5
Newburyport (13-1): 4 2 5 3 — 14
Girls Lacrosse
Pentucket 20, Shawsheen Valley 7
Division 2 North First Round
Goals: Charlene Basque 6, Lana Mickelson 4, Abbie Hurlburt 3, Sarah Graninger 2, Katie Drislane 2, Audrey Conover, Ashley Gagnon, Lauren Nightingale
Assists: Mickelson 6, Conover 2, Gabby Accardi, Basque, Hurlburt, Nightingale
Saves: Jocelynn Alcantara 3
Pentucket (9-4): 9 5 5 1 — 20
Shawsheen Valley: 2 1 1 3 — 7
Ipswich 15, Triton 2
Division 2 North First Round
Records: Triton 5-8
Newburyport 22, North Reading 5
Division 2 North First Round
Goals: Izzy Rosa 6, Sam King 4, Rita Cahalane 2, Lilly Pons 2, Laney Lucci 2, Maddie Desimio-Maloney, Emily Fuller, Anna Affolter, Liberty Palermino, Olivia McDonald, Brela Pavao
Assists: Emma Foley 2, King 2, Rosa, Affolter, Cahalane, Pons
North Reading: 3 2 0 0 — 5
Newburyport (13-0): 5 8 3 6 — 22
Softball
Gloucester 7, Newburyport 2
Division 2 North First Round
Newburyport (2): Morrissey lf 2-1-0, McLeod 2b 2-0-0, Caponigro 3b 3-0-0, Meleedy p 3-1-2, Habib c 3-0-0, O'Brien dh 2-0-0, Lavallee ss 3-0-1, Duncan cf 3-0-0, Dowell rf 3-0-0. Totals: 24-2-3
RBI: Meleedy 2
WP: Hoffnagle; LP: Meleedy
Newburyport (8-6): 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 2
Gloucester (12-3): 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 — 7
Whittier 14, Triton 0
Division 2 North First Round
Triton (0): Reiniger 2b 3-0-0, Oldoni cf 3-0-1, Story ss 2-0-0, Romine p 2-0-0, Harris c 1-0-0, M. Johnson 1b 2-0-0, Indingaro rf 2-0-0, Kiricoples lf 2-0-0, Jacques 3b 2-0-0. Totals: 19-0-1
Whittier (14): Habib ss 3-3-2, Santomassino rf 2-2-0, Michel 3b 5-2-4, Bioren 1b 2-0-0, Lear c 3-2-3, Graham p 2-1-1, Hurley lf 3-1-2, Noury 2b 4-1-1, Valera cf 2-0-0, Tavarez cf 0-2-0. Totals 26-14-13
RBI: T — None; W — Habib, Michel 3, Lear 2, Graham, Noury
WP: Graham; LP: Romine
Triton (7-8): 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Whittier (14-0): 1 0 2 0 1 10 — 14
Girls Tennis
Newburyport 3, Arlington 2
Division 2 North Quarterfinals
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Molly Page-Li McClure 6-4, 7-5; 2. Ana Lynch-Elizabeth Newman 6-2, 6-2
Records: Newburyport 13-0
