Friday, April 29 highlights
Baseball
Triton 9, Rockport 4
Triton (9): Watson cf 5-2-2, Daniels rf 4-1-1, Abt ss 4-2-2, Egan 1b/p 3-2-1, Godfrey dh 2-0-0, G. Dupuis 3b 3-1-1, Lennon lf 3-0-0, Pearson c 3-0-0, Johnson c 1-0-0, Rumph 2b 2-1-1, O’Connell ph 1-0-0. Totals 31-9-8
RBI: Abt 3, G. Dupuis 2, Egan, Godfrey
WP: Gardella (1-0
Triton (5-3): 4 2 0 0 1 2 0 — 9
Rockport: 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 — 4
Boys Lacrosse
Hamilton-Wenham 14, Amesbury 1
Goals: Andrew Baker
Assists: Brady Cooper
Saves: Ben Richard 12
Records: Amesbury 1-6
Girls Lacrosse
Pentucket 20, Triton 7
Goals: P — Lana Mickelson 6, Charlene Basque 6, Cat Colvin 2, Sydney Trout 2, Audrey Conover, Katie Drislane, Sarah Graninger, Kate Conover,
Assists: P — Mickelson 2, Trout 2, Basque, A. Conover, Graninger, Ella Palmer, Ashley Gagnon, Angie Bugocki
Saves: P — Jocelynn Alcantara 6
Triton (4-5): 4 3 — 7
Pentucket (3-1): 1 19 — 20
Softball
Triton 10, Malden Catholic 5
Triton (10) highlights: Haleigh Harris and Mallory Johnson
WP: Emma Penniman
Triton (9-3): 2 0 4 0 4 0 0 — 10
Malden Catholic: 1 3 0 0 0 0 1 — 5
Boys Tennis
Newburyport 4, Pentucket 1
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Austin Yim (N) 7-6, 6-1; 2. Ben Brookhart (P) 6-3, 6-3; 3. Spencer Colwell (N) 6-3, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Brindley Fisher/Caden Eisermann (3-6, 7-6, 6-4); 2. Finn Sullivan, Alex Lambert (6-0, 6-0)
Records: Newburyport 2-2
Girls Tennis
Newburyport 5, Pentucket 0
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson (N) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ana Lynch (N) 6-0, 6-0; 3. Kat O’Connor (N) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Delaney Woekel/Sydney Gediman (N) 6-0, 6-1; 2. Harper Bradshaw/Carly McDermott (N) 6-0, 6-1
Records: Newburyport 6-0
Saturday, April 30 highlights
Boys Lacrosse
Newburyport 9, Lynnfield 8
Goals: Zach McHugh 3, Colin Fuller 3, Jon Groth 2, Ryan Philbin
Assists: Fuller, Owen Kreuz
Records: Newburyport 6-2
Softball
Amesbury 13, Concord-Carlisle 1
Amesbury (13): Bezanson 3-2-1, E. DeLisle 3-0-0, DeLong 3-1-1, I. Levasseur 3-2-1, A. DeLisle 2-2-1, O. Levasseur 3-2-2, Catarius 3-2-1, LeBlanc 2-2-2, Celia 3-1-1
WP: DeLong
Records: Amesbury 9-0
Haverhill 7, Pentucket 4
Haverhill (7): DeCicco, P, 2-1-0, Dion, LF, 4-0-0, Pearl, 2b, 4-0-3, Windle, SS, 4-0-0, G. Burdier, 1B, 4-0-0, Neal, 3B, 3-2-2, K. Burdier, C, 2-2-1, Crockett, cf, Mazzaglia, RF, 2-2-0. Totals 28-7-6
Pentucket (4): Stock dp 4-1-3, Agocs c 3-1-0, Murphy ss 2-1-1, Hamel lf 3-1-1, Bickford cf 3-0-0, Lopata 3b 3-0-0, Pichette 1b 3-0-0, Daley rf 2-0-0, Bartholomew rf 1-0-0, Gatchel 2b 1-0-1. Totals 25-4-6
RBI: P — Hamel 3; H — Olivia DeCicco, Jamieson Pearl 3, Emma Crockett
WP: DeCicco; LP: LeBel
Haverhill: 0 0 0 4 3 0 0 — 7
Pentucket (3-6): 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 — 4
Sunday, May 1 highlights
Boys Track and Field
Division 5 State Relays
Event results: 4. Pentucket 44
Pentucket placers:
Pole vault: 2. (Brandon Lee, Will Sutton, Adam Hannula) 95-1.50; Long jump: 2. (Brandon Lee, Yanni Kakouris, Alex Bessaoud) 57-0.50; Triple jump: 3. (Jackson Neumann, Alex Bessaoud, Triston Bukow) 115-1; 4x100: 1. (Alex Bishop, Kade Dennis, Brandon Lee, Yanni Kakouris) 44.78; 4x200: 1. (Matt Beaulieu, Tristan Bukow, Alex Bishop, Yanni Kakouris) 1:35.43; 4x1600: 6. (Jack Fahey, Zach Haynes, Seamus Burke, Jackson Beauparlant) 20:39.10; 4x400: 6. (Matt Beaulieu, Owen Tedeschi, Alex Pedersen, Alex Bishop) 3:47.08
Girls Track and Field
Division 5 State Relays
Event results: 3. Pentucket 54
Pentucket placers:
Shot put: 5. (Riley Bucco, Lia Goodwin, Summer Goodwin) 196-8.50; Long jump: 1. (Emily Rubio, Sage Smith, Wynter Smith) 46-7.50; 4x200 relay: 1. Pentucket (Morgan Trout, Lia Goodwin, Sage Smith, Emily Rubio) 1:49.46; Distance Relay: 1. (Kaylie Dalgar, Lia Alsup, Libby Murphy, Phoebe Rubio) 13:34.16; 4x1600: 2. (Brianna Whyman, Ella Edic, Libby Murphy, Kayle Dalgar) 24:01.09; Sprint Medley: 2. (Morgan Trout, Sage Smith, Emily Rubio, Phoebe Rubio) 4:16.20; Shuttle hurdles: 3. (Hannah Linehan, Riley Bucco, Meaghan Grenham, Wynter Smith) 1:12.59
