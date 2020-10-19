Monday, Oct. 19

Field Hockey

Pentucket 4, North Reading 2

Goals: Liv Reagan 2, Meg Arnette, Meg Freiermuth

Assists: Haley Dwight 2, Reagan

Saves: Charlene Basque 10

North Reading: 1 1 — 2

Pentucket (2-1): 3 1 — 4

Golf

Pentucket 96, Amesbury 83

Team leaders: P — Ava Spencer 27 points, Dom Cignetti 21, Nick Kutcher 16, Colby Jaslowich 14; A — Brady Nash, Burke Hartman 16

Records: Pentucket 2-4, Amesbury 0-6

Georgetown 94, Hamilton-Wenham 78

Team leaders: Jack Sorenson 36 points, Logan Corriveau 24

Records: Hamilton-Wenham 2-4, Georgetown 2-6

Newburyport 140, Triton 128

Team leaders: N — Andrew Cullen 28 points, Sam Lyman 28, Cam Colette 23, Joe O'Connell 22, Matt Reeves 20, Parker Cowles 19; T — Cael Kohan 40, Ricky Gardella 24, Connor Houlihan 23

Records: Triton 5-1, Newburyport 9-0

Boys Soccer

Pentucket 3, North Reading 0

Goals: Will Roberts 2, Max Markuns

Assists: Arda Dalmau, Liam Sullivan, Seamus O'Keefe

Saves: Tyler Correnti 5

North Reading: 0 0 — 0

Pentucket (2-0-1): 3 0 — 3

Rockport 5, Triton 0

Records: Triton 0-4-1

Girls Soccer

Amesbury 1, North Reading 1

Goals: Ella Marinopolous

Assists: Alyssa Pettet

Saves: Julia Campbell 6, Zena Fitzgerald 2

North Reading: 1 0 — 1

Amesbury (2-2-1): 1 0 — 1

Newburyport 4, Georgetown 1

Goals: N — Allie Waters 2, Norah McElhinney, Liberty Palermino

Assists: N — Maeve Sullivan, Deirdre McElhinney, N. McElhinney

Saves: N — Anneliese Truesdale 1, Gabby Loughran 2

Newburyport (3-1-1): 3 1 — 4

Georgetown (0-2-1): 1 0 — 1

Rockport 0, Triton 0

Rockport: 0 0 — 0

Triton (0-4-1): 0 0 — 0

Tags

Recommended for you