Monday, Oct. 19
Field Hockey
Pentucket 4, North Reading 2
Goals: Liv Reagan 2, Meg Arnette, Meg Freiermuth
Assists: Haley Dwight 2, Reagan
Saves: Charlene Basque 10
North Reading: 1 1 — 2
Pentucket (2-1): 3 1 — 4
Golf
Pentucket 96, Amesbury 83
Team leaders: P — Ava Spencer 27 points, Dom Cignetti 21, Nick Kutcher 16, Colby Jaslowich 14; A — Brady Nash, Burke Hartman 16
Records: Pentucket 2-4, Amesbury 0-6
Georgetown 94, Hamilton-Wenham 78
Team leaders: Jack Sorenson 36 points, Logan Corriveau 24
Records: Hamilton-Wenham 2-4, Georgetown 2-6
Newburyport 140, Triton 128
Team leaders: N — Andrew Cullen 28 points, Sam Lyman 28, Cam Colette 23, Joe O'Connell 22, Matt Reeves 20, Parker Cowles 19; T — Cael Kohan 40, Ricky Gardella 24, Connor Houlihan 23
Records: Triton 5-1, Newburyport 9-0
Boys Soccer
Pentucket 3, North Reading 0
Goals: Will Roberts 2, Max Markuns
Assists: Arda Dalmau, Liam Sullivan, Seamus O'Keefe
Saves: Tyler Correnti 5
North Reading: 0 0 — 0
Pentucket (2-0-1): 3 0 — 3
Rockport 5, Triton 0
Records: Triton 0-4-1
Girls Soccer
Amesbury 1, North Reading 1
Goals: Ella Marinopolous
Assists: Alyssa Pettet
Saves: Julia Campbell 6, Zena Fitzgerald 2
North Reading: 1 0 — 1
Amesbury (2-2-1): 1 0 — 1
Newburyport 4, Georgetown 1
Goals: N — Allie Waters 2, Norah McElhinney, Liberty Palermino
Assists: N — Maeve Sullivan, Deirdre McElhinney, N. McElhinney
Saves: N — Anneliese Truesdale 1, Gabby Loughran 2
Newburyport (3-1-1): 3 1 — 4
Georgetown (0-2-1): 1 0 — 1
Rockport 0, Triton 0
Rockport: 0 0 — 0
Triton (0-4-1): 0 0 — 0
