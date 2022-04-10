Friday, April 8 highlights
Baseball
Georgetown 8, Mystic Valley 2
Georgetown (8): Gilbo cf 4-2-2, J. Lucido ss 3-2-2, Girouard 1b 4-1-3, Encarnacion pr 0-1-0, Lee dh/p 3-0-0, T. Gilmore pr 0-1-0, C. Lucido rf 2-0-1, Thompson 3b 2-0-0, Giguere 2b 3-0-0, Gioia lf 3-1-1, Gilstein c 3-0-0, Z. Gilmore p 0-0-0. Totals 27-8-9
RBI: Girouard 3, J. Lucido 2, C. Lucido
WP: Gilmore
Georgetown (1-0): 0 0 4 0 0 4 0 — 8
Mystic Valley: 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 2
Boys Lacrosse
Newburyport 8, Pentucket 6
Goals: N — Ryan McHugh 3, Owen Kreuz 2, Cam Tinkham, Jon Groth, Jack Hadden; P — Ben Turpin 2, Joe Turpin, Evan Napolitano, Henry Hartford, Nolan Cole
Assists: N — R. McHugh, Groth, Kruez
Records: Pentucket 1-1, Newburyport 2-1
Triton 14, Peabody 6
Goals: Jared Leonard 6, Thomas Cahill 3, Seamus Cahill 2, Braeden McDonald, Dylan Slimak, Dylan Angelopolus
Assists: Leonard 3, Cahill 2, McDonald
Saves: Charlie Clare 3, Griffin Houlihan 9
Peabody: 1 2 2 1 — 6
Triton (1-2): 6 6 1 1 — 14
Girls Lacrosse
Georgetown 22, Revere 2
Goals: Lyla Schneider 4, Melania Molis 3, Alexis Sheehan 3, Mary Surette 3, Casey Mahoney 3, Kelsey Clancey 2, Allison Deluca, Abigail Stauss, Samantha McClure, Annalisa Duffy
Saves: Alexandra Solopoulos 7
Records: Georgetown 1-1
Newburyport 16, Pentucket 5
Goals: N — Anna Affolter 6, Izzy Rosa 4, Olivia McDonald 2, Rita Cahalane, Lilly Pons, Emily Fuller, Reese Bromby; P — Charlene Basque 3, Lana Mickelson, Audrey Conover
Assists: N — E. Fuller 5, Pons 2, Rosa, McDonald; P — Mickelson 2
Saves: N — Kate Keller 7; P — Jocelynn Alcantara 7
Newburyport (2-0): 9 7 — 16
Pentucket (0-1): 3 2 — 5
Softball
Newburyport 11, Lynnfield 3
Newburyport (11): Morissey cf 5-3-3, Bolcome rf 4-2-2, Meleedy p 2-2-2, Keefe ss 4-1-2, Habib c 4-1-1, Lavellee 3b 4-0-1, Dowell 2b 3-0-1, DeVivo dh 3-1-0, Quitiliani 1b 2-0-0, Skibbee 1b 2-1-1. Totals 33-11-13
RBI: Meleedy 5, Keefe 2, Bolcome, DeVivo
WP: Meleedy
Newburyport (1-2): 3 3 1 0 0 4 0 — 11
Lynnfield: 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 3
Ipswich 11, Georgetown 5
Georgetown (5): Mansfield ss 4-2-3, Dulles c 4-2-3, Grant p 4-0-0, Fair 1b 3-0-1, Ruggeiro 2b 2-0-0, Halman cf 2-0-0, Riley 3b 3-0-0, Mariani rf 3-1-1, Figueroa lf 4-0-2. Totals 29-5-11
RBI: Fair 2, Mansfield, Dullea, Figueroa
HR: Mansfield
LP: Grant
Georgetown (0-3): 2 1 0 2 0 0 0 — 5
Ipswich (2-1): 3 1 2 4 0 1 0 — 11
Boys Track and Field
Pentucket 97, Ipswich 43
Pentucket winners:
Pole vault: 1. Brandon Lee 10-0; Shot put: 1. Henry Endyke 35-8; Discus: 1. Will Pessina 109-0; Javelin: 1. Matt Pipan 118-9; Long jump: 1. B. Lee 20-5; Triple jump: 1. Alex Bessaoud 39-3.50; High jump: 1. Alex Tedeschi 5-0; 100 meters: 1. Yanni Kakouris 11.99; 4x100 relay: Pentucket (Joel Spaulding, Will Sutton, B. Lee, Kakouris) 46.42; 200: 1. Tritan Bukow 24.18
Records: Pentucket 1-0, Ipswich 0-1
Triton 76, Amesbury 68
Area winners:
Pole vault: Joe Stanton (A) 8-0; Shot put: Max LaPointe (A) 45-7; Discus: LaPointe (A) 156-9; Javelin: Eliot Lent (T) 142-1; Long jump: ; Triple jump: Parker Burns (T) 41-7; High jump: Shea McLaughlin (T) 5-4; 110 hurdles: Jacob Malburg (A) 18.8; 100 meters: Josh Monroe (T) 11.7; Mile: Griffin White (T) 4:57; 4x100 relay: Amesbury (Malburg, Michael Sanchez, Zach Rome, Henry O’Neill) 47.5; 400: Bryce Martis (T) 55.9; 400 hurdles: Rome (A) 64.2; 800: John Sayles (T) 2:09; 200: Sanchez (A) 23.4; 2-mile: Cole Jacobsen (T) 10:52; 4x400 relay: Triton (Bryan Nichols, Duncan MacDonald, Martin, White) 3:45
Records: Amesbury 0-1, Triton 1-0
Girls Track and Field
Pentucket 100, Ipswich 45
Pentucket winners: Pole vault: Jillian Colbert 6-6; Shot put: Riley Bucco 26-4; Discus: ; Javelin: Lia Alsup 69-7; Long jump: Emily Rubio 18-2; Triple jump: Emily Bethmann 31-10; High jump: E. Rubio 5-2; 100 hurdles: ; 100 meters: ; Mile: Phoebe Rubio 5:49.29; 4x100 relay: Pentucket (Delaney Meagher, Sage Smith, Lia Goodwin, Reese Gallant) 53.32; 400 hurdles: E. Rubio 69.38; 800: Libby Murphy 2:45.62; 200: S. Smith 27.19
Records: Pentucket 1-0, Ipswich 0-1
Triton 105, Amesbury 31
Triton winners:
Shot put: Trinity Cole 24-0; Discus: Erin Wallwork 60-0; Javelin: Janet Amasa-Titus 87-9; Long jump: Teagan Wilson 15-7; Triple jump: T. Wilson 33-11; High jump: Anna Romano 4-6; 100 hurdles: Julia Beauvais 18.0; 100 meters: Cole 13.6; Mile: Wallwork 5:39; 400: Arianna Basile 66.2; 400 hurdles: Sophia Lesinski 69.5; 800: Robin Sanger 2:36; 200: J. Amasa-Titus 27.9; 2-mile: Ella Visconti 13:58; 4x400 relay: Triton (Basile, Sanger, Romano, Avery Upite) 4:33
Records: Amesbury 0-1, Triton 1-0
Saturday, April 9 highlights
Baseball
Georgetown 9, Whittier 4
Whittier (4): Manny Cepeda P 3-1-2, Brendan Dodier SS 2-1-0, Nate Deitenhofer C 3-0-0, Jake Richards 1b 3-0-0, Ben Hadley 3B 3-0-2, David Garcia RF 3-0-1, Will Halloran DH 3-0-2, Brendan Lynch 2B 3-0-0, Dillon Deziel 1-0-0, Daniel Knowlton 0-0-0, Scott Lundy 2-2-1. Totals 26-4-8
Georgetown (9): Gilbo cf 4-2-2, J. Lucido ss/p 4-2-2, Girouard p/1b 2-0-2, Encarnacion cr/pr 0-1-0, Sarge pr 0-1-0, Lee dh 4-0-1, C. Lucido rf/p 4-0-2, Thompson 3b 3-0-0, Giguere 2b 3-0-0, Gioia lf/rf 3-1-1, Gilstein c 3-2-2, Z. Gilmore 1b/lf 0-0-0. Totals 30-9-12
RBI: G — Girouard 4, C. Lucido 2, Lee 2; W — Richards
WP: C. Lucido; LP: Brendan Dodier
Whittier (1-2): 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 — 4
Georgetown (2-0): 2 2 0 2 1 2 0 — 9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.