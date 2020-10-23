Friday, Oct. 23

Field Hockey

Newburyport 3, Triton 2

Goals: N — Lilly Ragusa 2, Callie Beauparlant; T — Maddie Hillick 2

Assists: N — Beauparlant 2; T — Paige Leavitt

Saves: N — Jane Mettling 4; T — Julia Price 7

Newburyport (7-1): 1 2 — 3

Triton (0-5): 0 2 — 2

Pentucket 4, Hamilton-Wenham 0

Goals: Haley Dwight 2, Reese Gallant 2

Assists: Liv Reagan 2, Dwight

Saves: Charlene Basque 4

Hamilton-Wenham: 0 0 — 0

Pentucket (3-2): 3 1 — 4

Georgetown 2, Lynnfield 0

Goals: Ally Countie, Vivian Burr

Assists: Countie

Saves: Bronwyn Hadley 9

Lynnfield: 0 0 — 0

Georgetown (4-2): 0 2 — 2

Manchester 8, Amesbury 1

Amesbury (1-5-1): 0 1 — 1

Manchester: 6 2 — 8

Girls Soccer

Georgetown 1, Lynnfield 0

Goals: Talia Geberth

Assists: Elle Schneider

Saves: Mary Surette 16

Records: Georgetown 1-3-1

