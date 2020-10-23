Friday, Oct. 23
Field Hockey
Newburyport 3, Triton 2
Goals: N — Lilly Ragusa 2, Callie Beauparlant; T — Maddie Hillick 2
Assists: N — Beauparlant 2; T — Paige Leavitt
Saves: N — Jane Mettling 4; T — Julia Price 7
Newburyport (7-1): 1 2 — 3
Triton (0-5): 0 2 — 2
Pentucket 4, Hamilton-Wenham 0
Goals: Haley Dwight 2, Reese Gallant 2
Assists: Liv Reagan 2, Dwight
Saves: Charlene Basque 4
Hamilton-Wenham: 0 0 — 0
Pentucket (3-2): 3 1 — 4
Georgetown 2, Lynnfield 0
Goals: Ally Countie, Vivian Burr
Assists: Countie
Saves: Bronwyn Hadley 9
Lynnfield: 0 0 — 0
Georgetown (4-2): 0 2 — 2
Manchester 8, Amesbury 1
Amesbury (1-5-1): 0 1 — 1
Manchester: 6 2 — 8
Girls Soccer
Georgetown 1, Lynnfield 0
Goals: Talia Geberth
Assists: Elle Schneider
Saves: Mary Surette 16
Records: Georgetown 1-3-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.