Monday, Jan. 11
Boys Basketball
Georgetown 69, Triton 57
Triton (57): Odoy 7-3-20, McHale 7-6-22, N. DuPuis 0-0-0, Olson 1-0-2, Overbaugh 1-0-2, Wilkinson 1-3-6, Liebert 0-0-0, Dennis 0-0-0, G. DuPuis 2-0-5.
Georgetown (69): Murphy 3-1-8, Lien 14-0-33, Lucido 5-0-14, Guyer 1-0-2, Lyon 3-0-6, Nicholas 2-1-6, Angelopolus 0-0-0, Giguere 0-0-0. Totals: 28-2-69
3-pointers: T — Odoy 3, McHale 2, Wilkinson, G. DuPuis; G — Lien 5, Lucido 4, Murphy, Nicholas
Triton (1-1): 15 15 9 18 — 57
Georgetown (3-0): 15 17 18 19 — 69
Newburyport 53, Manchester 50
Newburyport (53): Fehlner 4-2-13, Brown 4-0-9, Acton 2-0-4, Sullivan 1-0-3, Gagnon 1-1-3, Robertson 1-4-6, Cullen 1-1-3, Ward 0-0-0, Jahn 4-1-9. Totals: 18-9-53
3-pointers: Fehlner 3, Brown, Sullivan
Newburyport (2-0): 11 19 8 15 — 53
Manchester: 9 19 14 8 — 50
Girls Basketball
Newburyport 51, Manchester 24
Newburyport (51): Doucette 2-2-7, McElhinney 4-1-10, Ward 0-5-5, Gillingham 5-2-12, Leah Metsker 3-0-6, Affolter 1-0-2, Foley 1-1-3, Loughran 0-0-0, Turner 2-0-4, McDonald 0-0-0, Lizzie Metsker 1-0-2, Pavao 0-0-0. Totals: 19-11-51
3-pointers: Doucette, McElhinney
Manchester: 9 2 5 8 — 24
Newburyport (3-0): 15 12 18 6 — 51
Triton 48, Georgetown 35
Georgetown (35): Marcelin 3-3-9, Ziolkowski 3-1-8, Loewen 1-1-3, Morrison 2-1-5, Higgins 1-2-4, Skahan 0-0-0, Gentile 0-0-0, Olsen 1-0-2, Mansfield 1-0-3. Totals: 12-8-35
Triton (48): Kimball 1-2-5, Leavitt 0-2-2, Frary 3-3-9, Bell 1-0-2, Heffernan 0-1-1, Kiricoples 9-3-21, Lesinski 0-0-0, Basile 0-0-0, Hathaway 3-0-6, Hoggard 1-0-2, Renda 0-0-0, Campbell 0-0-0. Totals: 18-11-48
3-pointers: G — Ziolkowski, Mansfield; T — Kimball
Georgetown (0-3): 10 8 4 13 — 35
Triton (2-0): 11 10 15 12 — 48
Pentucket 43, Ipswich 19
Pentucket (43): Cacciapuoti 1-0-3, Conover 2-0-4, Cloutier 0-0-0, Maurer 0-0-0, DiBurro 0-0-0, Dube 4-2-12, Bellacqua 1-0-3, Riley 0-0-0, Mickelson 1-0-2, Reading 0-0-0, Currie 4-3-12, Cleveland 2-0-4, Lopata 1-0-3. Totals: 16-5-43
3-pointers: Dube 2, Cacciapuoti, Bellacqua, Currie, Lopata
Pentucket (3-0): 4 9 14 16 — 43
Ipswich: 2 6 5 6 — 19
