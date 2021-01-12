Monday, Jan. 11

Boys Basketball

Georgetown 69, Triton 57

Triton (57): Odoy 7-3-20, McHale 7-6-22, N. DuPuis 0-0-0, Olson 1-0-2, Overbaugh 1-0-2, Wilkinson 1-3-6, Liebert 0-0-0, Dennis 0-0-0, G. DuPuis 2-0-5.

Georgetown (69): Murphy 3-1-8, Lien 14-0-33, Lucido 5-0-14, Guyer 1-0-2, Lyon 3-0-6, Nicholas 2-1-6, Angelopolus 0-0-0, Giguere 0-0-0. Totals: 28-2-69

3-pointers: T — Odoy 3, McHale 2, Wilkinson, G. DuPuis; G — Lien 5, Lucido 4, Murphy, Nicholas

Triton (1-1): 15 15  9 18 — 57

Georgetown (3-0): 15 17 18 19 — 69

Newburyport 53, Manchester 50

Newburyport (53): Fehlner 4-2-13, Brown 4-0-9, Acton 2-0-4, Sullivan 1-0-3, Gagnon 1-1-3, Robertson 1-4-6, Cullen 1-1-3, Ward 0-0-0, Jahn 4-1-9. Totals: 18-9-53

3-pointers: Fehlner 3, Brown, Sullivan

Newburyport (2-0): 11 19  8 15 — 53

Manchester:  9 19 14  8 — 50

Girls Basketball

Newburyport 51, Manchester 24

Newburyport (51): Doucette 2-2-7, McElhinney 4-1-10, Ward 0-5-5, Gillingham 5-2-12, Leah Metsker 3-0-6, Affolter 1-0-2, Foley 1-1-3, Loughran 0-0-0, Turner 2-0-4, McDonald 0-0-0, Lizzie Metsker 1-0-2, Pavao 0-0-0. Totals: 19-11-51   

3-pointers: Doucette, McElhinney

Manchester:  9  2  5 8 — 24

Newburyport (3-0): 15 12 18 6 — 51

Triton 48, Georgetown 35

Georgetown (35): Marcelin 3-3-9, Ziolkowski 3-1-8, Loewen 1-1-3, Morrison 2-1-5, Higgins 1-2-4, Skahan 0-0-0, Gentile 0-0-0, Olsen 1-0-2, Mansfield 1-0-3. Totals: 12-8-35

Triton (48): Kimball 1-2-5, Leavitt 0-2-2, Frary 3-3-9, Bell 1-0-2, Heffernan 0-1-1, Kiricoples 9-3-21, Lesinski 0-0-0, Basile 0-0-0, Hathaway 3-0-6, Hoggard 1-0-2, Renda 0-0-0, Campbell 0-0-0. Totals: 18-11-48

3-pointers: G — Ziolkowski, Mansfield; T — Kimball

Georgetown (0-3): 10  8  4 13 — 35

Triton (2-0): 11 10 15 12 — 48

 

Pentucket 43, Ipswich 19

Pentucket (43): Cacciapuoti 1-0-3, Conover 2-0-4, Cloutier 0-0-0, Maurer 0-0-0, DiBurro 0-0-0, Dube 4-2-12, Bellacqua 1-0-3, Riley 0-0-0, Mickelson 1-0-2, Reading 0-0-0, Currie 4-3-12, Cleveland 2-0-4, Lopata 1-0-3. Totals: 16-5-43   

3-pointers: Dube 2, Cacciapuoti, Bellacqua, Currie, Lopata

Pentucket (3-0): 4 9 14 16 — 43

Ipswich: 2 6  5  6 — 19

