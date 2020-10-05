Monday, Oct. 5
Golf
Lynnfield 75, Newburyport 151
Team leaders: Andrew Cullen 28 points, Colin Richmond 28, Grady Childs 27, Sam Lyman 25, Joe O'Connell 22, Cam Collette 21
Records: Newburyport 4-0, Lynnfield 0-2
Georgetown 97, Triton 139
Team leaders: T — Cael Kohan 28 points, Griffin Houlihan 28, Braeden McDonald 25, Connor Houlihan 22; G — Logan Corriveau 26, Jack Sorenson 24
Records: Georgetown 0-3, Triton 2-0
Boys Soccer
Georgetown 1, Amesbury 0
Goals: C.J. Goldey
Assists: Cam Rooney
Saves: G — Luke van Galen 6; A — Charlie Mackie 4
Amesbury (0-1): 0 0 — 0
Georgetown (1-0): 1 0 — 1
Girls Soccer
Amesbury 6, Georgetown 1
Goals: A — Alyssa Pettet 3, McKenna Hallinan, MK McElaney, Cali Catarius
Assists: A — Catarius 2, M. Hallinan, McElaney
Saves: A — Julia Campbell 6
Georgetown (0-1): 0 1 — 1
Amesbury (1-0): 4 2 — 6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.