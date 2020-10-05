Monday, Oct. 5

Golf

Lynnfield 75, Newburyport 151

Team leaders: Andrew Cullen 28 points, Colin Richmond 28, Grady Childs 27, Sam Lyman 25, Joe O'Connell 22, Cam Collette 21

Records: Newburyport 4-0, Lynnfield 0-2

Georgetown 97, Triton 139

Team leaders: T — Cael Kohan 28 points, Griffin Houlihan 28, Braeden McDonald 25, Connor Houlihan 22; G — Logan Corriveau 26, Jack Sorenson 24

Records: Georgetown 0-3, Triton 2-0

Boys Soccer

Georgetown 1, Amesbury 0

Goals: C.J. Goldey

Assists: Cam Rooney

Saves: G — Luke van Galen 6; A — Charlie Mackie 4

Amesbury (0-1): 0 0 — 0

Georgetown (1-0): 1 0 — 1

Girls Soccer

Amesbury 6, Georgetown 1

Goals: A — Alyssa Pettet 3, McKenna Hallinan, MK McElaney, Cali Catarius

Assists: A — Catarius 2, M. Hallinan, McElaney

Saves: A — Julia Campbell 6

Georgetown (0-1): 0 1 — 1

Amesbury (1-0): 4 2 — 6

