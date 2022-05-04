Wednesday, May 4 highlights
Boys Lacrosse
Newburyport 11, Triton 7
Goals: N — Owen Kreuz 4, Zach McHugh 3, Jon Groth, Ryan McHugh, Duncan Coir, Ryan Philbin; T — Thomas Cahill 2, Seamus Cahill, JP Trojan, Jared Leonard, Dylan Angelopolus, Dylan Slimak
Assists: N — Kreuz, Z. McHugh, R. McHugh; T — Leonard 3, T. Cahill 2
Triton (6-4): 3 2 2 0 — 7
Newburyport (8-3): 4 3 2 2 — 11
Girls Lacrosse
Hamilton-Wenham 10, Georgetown 9
Goals: Molly Giguere 4, Mary Surette 2, Kelsey Clancey, Sam McClure, Lexi Sheehan
Assists: Ella Thompson, Surette, Giguere
Saves: Alex Solopoulos 8
Records: Georgetown 3-8
Newburyport 17, Triton 3
Goals: N — Olivia McDonald 4, Anna Affolter 3, Lilly Pons 2, Avery Tahnk 2, Izzy Rosa 2, Maeve Sullivan 2, Emily Fuller, Makenna Ward; T — Chloe Connors, Ashley Silva, Brooke Nangle
Assists: N — Rosa 3, Reese Bromby 2, Rita Cahalane 2, Whitney Kelsey, Brela Pavao, Pons, Fuller; T — Connors, Kate Trojan
Saves: N — Kate Keller 4
Records: Newburyport 9-1, Triton 5-6
Girls Tennis
Lynnfield 5, Pentucket 0
Pentucket highlights:
Doubles: 1. Lizzie Kershaw/Sydney Matthews (1-6, 4-6)
Boys Track and Field
Division 4 State Relays
Event results: 2. Newburyport
Newburyport placers:
Pole vault: 1. Patrick Walker, Austin Hyer, Dan Kolman; 4x400: 1. Ethan Downs, Caelen Twichell, TJ Carleo, Will Acquaviva; 4x1600: 1. Downs, Carleo, Bradford Duchesne, Sam Walker; 4x100 hurdles: 2. Hynes, Evan Armano, Wyatt Hastings, Jamie Brooks; HJ: 2. Nolan Ellrot, Grayson Fowler, Jalen Wise; 4x100: 3. Hynes, Acquaviva, Adam Bovee, Zach Rosa; Distance Medley: 3. Aidan Hoidal-Bui, Steve D’Ambrosio, Aimon Fadil, Andy Lasson
Girls Track and Field
Division 4 State Relays
Event Results: 4. Newburyport
Newburyport placers:
4x1600: 1. Blake Parker, Hailey LaRosa, Bristol Banovic, Abby Kelley; 4x800: 2. Parker, LaRosa, Annabel Murray, Violet Moore; 4x400: 2. Murray, Morgan Felts, Annie Shay, Devin Stroope; Pole vault: 2. Maria Mutis, Tuala Sullivan, Sasha Leydon; 4x100: 3. Sullivan, Mutis, Molly Webster, Julia Schena
