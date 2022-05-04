Wednesday, May 4 highlights

Boys Lacrosse

Newburyport 11, Triton 7

Goals: N — Owen Kreuz 4, Zach McHugh 3, Jon Groth, Ryan McHugh, Duncan Coir, Ryan Philbin; T — Thomas Cahill 2, Seamus Cahill, JP Trojan, Jared Leonard, Dylan Angelopolus, Dylan Slimak

Assists: N — Kreuz, Z. McHugh, R. McHugh; T — Leonard 3, T. Cahill 2

Triton (6-4): 3 2 2 0 — 7

Newburyport (8-3): 4 3 2 2 — 11

Girls Lacrosse

Hamilton-Wenham 10, Georgetown 9

Goals: Molly Giguere 4, Mary Surette 2, Kelsey Clancey, Sam McClure, Lexi Sheehan

Assists: Ella Thompson, Surette, Giguere

Saves: Alex Solopoulos 8

Records: Georgetown 3-8

Newburyport 17, Triton 3

Goals: N — Olivia McDonald 4, Anna Affolter 3, Lilly Pons 2, Avery Tahnk 2, Izzy Rosa 2, Maeve Sullivan 2, Emily Fuller, Makenna Ward; T — Chloe Connors, Ashley Silva, Brooke Nangle

Assists: N — Rosa 3, Reese Bromby 2, Rita Cahalane 2, Whitney Kelsey, Brela Pavao, Pons, Fuller; T — Connors, Kate Trojan

Saves: N — Kate Keller 4

Records: Newburyport 9-1, Triton 5-6

Girls Tennis

Lynnfield 5, Pentucket 0

Pentucket highlights:

Doubles: 1. Lizzie Kershaw/Sydney Matthews (1-6, 4-6)

Boys Track and Field

Division 4 State Relays

Event results: 2. Newburyport

Newburyport placers:

Pole vault: 1. Patrick Walker, Austin Hyer, Dan Kolman; 4x400: 1. Ethan Downs, Caelen Twichell, TJ Carleo, Will Acquaviva; 4x1600: 1. Downs, Carleo, Bradford Duchesne, Sam Walker; 4x100 hurdles: 2. Hynes, Evan Armano, Wyatt Hastings, Jamie Brooks; HJ: 2. Nolan Ellrot, Grayson Fowler, Jalen Wise; 4x100: 3. Hynes, Acquaviva, Adam Bovee, Zach Rosa; Distance Medley: 3. Aidan Hoidal-Bui, Steve D’Ambrosio, Aimon Fadil, Andy Lasson

Girls Track and Field

Division 4 State Relays

Event Results: 4. Newburyport

Newburyport placers:

4x1600: 1. Blake Parker, Hailey LaRosa, Bristol Banovic, Abby Kelley; 4x800: 2. Parker, LaRosa, Annabel Murray, Violet Moore; 4x400: 2. Murray, Morgan Felts, Annie Shay, Devin Stroope; Pole vault: 2. Maria Mutis, Tuala Sullivan, Sasha Leydon; 4x100: 3. Sullivan, Mutis, Molly Webster, Julia Schena

