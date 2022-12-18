Friday, Dec. 16 highlights
Boys Basketball
Triton 65, Rockport 42
Triton (65): O’Leary 1-0-2, Dupuis 3-3-9, Ciaramitaro 2-3-7, Bissell 0-0-0, Tamerao 0-1-1, Richards 1-0-2, Tate 10-11-31, Lynehan 0-0-0, Londergen 0-0-0, Friis 0-2-2, Pendergast 3-2-8, Doucette 0-0-0. Totals 20-22-65
3-pointers: None
Records: Triton 1-0
Girls Basketball
Lynn Classical 46, Triton 38
Triton (38): Renda 0-0-0, D’Andrea 0-1-1, Frary 2-4-8, Kiricoples 3-2-8, Basile 1-0-2, Liebert 5-4-14, Hatheway 2-0-5. Totals 13-11-38
3-pointers: Hatheway
Triton (0-1): 1110116 38
Lynn Classical: 168814 46
Pentucket 63, Georgetown 24
Pentucket (63): Cacciapuoti 0-0-0, A. Conover 3-0-6, Cloutier 1-0-2, Thompson 3-1-7, K. Conover 1-0-2, Gagnon 1-0-2, DiBurro 3-2-8, Dube 2-4-8, G. Bellacqua 3-1-8, Foley 2-0-4, Wisniewski 0-0-0, Crowe 6-0-12, King 1-0-2, Dancewicz 1-0-2. Totals 27-8-63
Georgetown (24): T. Marcelin 1-0-2, Hughes 0-0-0, A. Ziolkowski 0-0-0, Loewen 0-0-0, Morrison 0-3-3, Mariani 0-1-1, Thompson 0-0-0, C. Ziolkowski 4-1-11, Kane 0-0-0, N. Marcelin 2-2-7, McManus 0-0-0. Totals 7-7-24
3-pointers: P G. Bellacqua; G C. Ziolkowski 2, N. Marcelin 2
Pentucket (2-0): 14211216 63
Georgetown (1-1):5874 24
Saturday, Dec. 17 highlights
Boys Ice Hockey
Lynnfield 3, Triton 1
Goals: Sullivan
Assists: Taylor
Saves: Marengi
Malden Catholic 3, Newburyport 1
Malden Catholic: 111 3
Newburyport (0-1): 001 1
Goals: Zach McHugh
Girls Ice Hockey
Winthrop 2, Newburyport 1
Winthrop: 110 2
Newburyport (2-2): 010 1
Goals: Hannah Gross
Saves: Teagan Wilson
