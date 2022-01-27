Wednesday, Jan. 26 highlights
Boys Ice Hockey
Amesbury 3, Pentucket 2
Amesbury: 0111 3
Pentucket: 0110 2
Goals: A — Ethan Litner, Brodie Marcotte, Matthew Venturi; P — Cam Smith, Jacob Riley
Assists: A — Nathan Brown 3, Thatcher Kezer 2, Litner, Marcotte
Saves: A — Tyler Barnitski 27; P — Ben Guertin 30
Boys Skiing
Haverhill splits
Meet Results: Andover 79, Haverhill/Pentucket 56; Andover 93, Newburyport 42; Austin Prep 70, Newburyport 65; Masconomet 86, Austin Prep 49; St. John’s Prep 112, Masconomet 23; St. John’s Prep 113, North Andover 22; North Andover 120, Manchester-Essex 15; Haverhill/Pentucket 87, Manchester-Essex 28
Winner and top local finishers: 1. Tim Haarmaan (SJP) 23.21; 2. Adam Payne (H/P) 24.09; 6. Henry Hartford (H/P) 25.57; 15. Paul Parachojuk (H/P) 28.14; 39. Graham Smith (N) 32.40; 40 Aidan Wise (H/P) 32.63; 41. Nolan Smith (N) 32.90; 42. Andrew Long (N) 33.14; 44. Tyler Chorebanian (N) 33.36
Records: Haverhill/Pentucket 3-3, Newburyport 1-5
Boys Basketball
Hamilton-Wenham 68, Pentucket 38
Pentucket (38): Gagnon 0-0-0, Lee 0-1-1, McDonald 1-0-2, Davis 0-0-0, Tedeschi 3-0-8, Hileman 2-0-5, Bukow 0-0-0, Murphy 0-0-0, Condon 5-0-10, Vuylsteke 3-2-10, Dwight 1-0-2. Totals 15-3-38.
3-pointers: Tedeschi 2, Vuylsteke 2, Hileman
Pentucket (3-8): 117137 38
Hamilton-Wenham: 1329179 68
Girls Basketball
Pentucket 47, Hamilton-Wenham 23
Pentucket (47): Cacciapuotti 2-0-5, A. Conover 1-2-4, Cloutier 0-0-0, Thompson 2-3-9, K. Conover 1-0-2, Dalgar 0-0-0, DiBurro 1-0-2, Dube 3-0-7, Bellacqua 2-0-4, Mickelson 4-1-9, King 0-0-0, Lopata 2-0-5. Totals 18-6-47
3-pointers: Thompson 2, Dube, Lopata, Cacciapuotti
Hamilton-Wenham:51035 23
Pentucket (8-3): 1812107 47
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.