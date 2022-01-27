Wednesday, Jan. 26 highlights

Boys Ice Hockey

Amesbury 3, Pentucket 2

Amesbury: 0111 3

Pentucket: 0110 2

Goals: A — Ethan Litner, Brodie Marcotte, Matthew Venturi; P — Cam Smith, Jacob Riley

Assists: A — Nathan Brown 3, Thatcher Kezer 2, Litner, Marcotte

Saves: A — Tyler Barnitski 27; P — Ben Guertin 30

Boys Skiing

Haverhill splits

Meet Results: Andover 79, Haverhill/Pentucket 56; Andover 93, Newburyport 42; Austin Prep 70, Newburyport 65; Masconomet 86, Austin Prep 49; St. John’s Prep 112, Masconomet 23; St. John’s Prep 113, North Andover 22; North Andover 120, Manchester-Essex 15; Haverhill/Pentucket 87, Manchester-Essex 28

Winner and top local finishers: 1. Tim Haarmaan (SJP) 23.21; 2. Adam Payne (H/P) 24.09; 6. Henry Hartford (H/P) 25.57; 15. Paul Parachojuk (H/P) 28.14; 39. Graham Smith (N) 32.40; 40 Aidan Wise (H/P) 32.63; 41. Nolan Smith (N) 32.90; 42. Andrew Long (N) 33.14; 44. Tyler Chorebanian (N) 33.36

Records: Haverhill/Pentucket 3-3, Newburyport 1-5

Boys Basketball

Hamilton-Wenham 68, Pentucket 38

Pentucket (38): Gagnon 0-0-0, Lee 0-1-1, McDonald 1-0-2, Davis 0-0-0, Tedeschi 3-0-8, Hileman 2-0-5, Bukow 0-0-0, Murphy 0-0-0, Condon 5-0-10, Vuylsteke 3-2-10, Dwight 1-0-2. Totals 15-3-38.

3-pointers: Tedeschi 2, Vuylsteke 2, Hileman

Pentucket (3-8): 117137 38

Hamilton-Wenham: 1329179 68

Girls Basketball

Pentucket 47, Hamilton-Wenham 23

Pentucket (47): Cacciapuotti 2-0-5, A. Conover 1-2-4, Cloutier 0-0-0, Thompson 2-3-9, K. Conover 1-0-2, Dalgar 0-0-0, DiBurro 1-0-2, Dube 3-0-7, Bellacqua 2-0-4, Mickelson 4-1-9, King 0-0-0, Lopata 2-0-5. Totals 18-6-47

3-pointers: Thompson 2, Dube, Lopata, Cacciapuotti

Hamilton-Wenham:51035 23

Pentucket (8-3): 1812107 47

