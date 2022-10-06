Thursday, Oct. 6 highlights

Field Hockey

Central Catholic 1, Pentucket 1

Goals: P — Haley Dwight; CC — Kerri Finneran

Assists: P — Angie Bogucki

Saves: P — Zoey Wegrzyn 13; CC — Ava Perrotta 10

Pentucket: 10 1

Central Catholic (3-4-2): 01 1

Boys Soccer

Newburyport 6, Georgetown 0

Goals: Caelan Twichell 2, Spencer Colwell, Jamie Brooks, Nolan Smith, Connor Spinney

Assists: Colwell, Henry Acton, Duncan Coir, Twichell, Gustavo Saturino

Saves: G — Kyle Davies 10

Newburyport (12-0): 33 6

Georgetown (2-5-3): 00 0

Girls Soccer

Newburyport 3, Georgetown 0

Goals: Alexis Greenblott 2, Annie Shay

Saves: N — Gabby Loughran; G — Mary Surette

Georgetown (5-4-2): 00 0

Newburyport (11-1): 21 3

Girls Volleyball

Whittier 3, Triton 0

Kills: Emma Campbell 9, Kendall Liebert 7

Digs: Madeline Doring 4, Grace Romine 4

Whittier: 252525 3

Triton (3-6): 172215 0

