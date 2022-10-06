Thursday, Oct. 6 highlights
Field Hockey
Central Catholic 1, Pentucket 1
Goals: P — Haley Dwight; CC — Kerri Finneran
Assists: P — Angie Bogucki
Saves: P — Zoey Wegrzyn 13; CC — Ava Perrotta 10
Pentucket: 10 1
Central Catholic (3-4-2): 01 1
Boys Soccer
Newburyport 6, Georgetown 0
Goals: Caelan Twichell 2, Spencer Colwell, Jamie Brooks, Nolan Smith, Connor Spinney
Assists: Colwell, Henry Acton, Duncan Coir, Twichell, Gustavo Saturino
Saves: G — Kyle Davies 10
Newburyport (12-0): 33 6
Georgetown (2-5-3): 00 0
Girls Soccer
Newburyport 3, Georgetown 0
Goals: Alexis Greenblott 2, Annie Shay
Saves: N — Gabby Loughran; G — Mary Surette
Georgetown (5-4-2): 00 0
Newburyport (11-1): 21 3
Girls Volleyball
Whittier 3, Triton 0
Kills: Emma Campbell 9, Kendall Liebert 7
Digs: Madeline Doring 4, Grace Romine 4
Whittier: 252525 3
Triton (3-6): 172215 0
