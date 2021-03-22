Monday, March 22

Girls Volleyball

Newburyport 3, Hamilton-Wenham 0

Kills: Viive Godtfredsen 10

Blocks: Abigail Gillingham 2

Assists: Sydney Yim 15

Aces: Yim 2

Digs: Laney Lucci 3

Newburyport (3-2): 25 25 27 — 3

Hamilton-Wenham (3-2): 7 13  25 — 0

Ipswich 3, Triton 1

Kills: Mia Berardino 15, Evelyn Pearson 6, Jess Manganello 4

Blocks: Berardino 2

Assists: Molly Kimball 30

Aces: Kimball 5, Pearson 3, Manganello 3

Digs: Nicole Trotta 15, Berardino 10

Triton (3-2): 20 25 16 19 — 1

Ipswich: 25 19 25 25 — 3

Lynnfield 3, Georgetown 0

Kills: Gabby Rizza 4

Blocks: Lily Caplin 2

Assists: Ava Hughes 5

Aces: Jenna Tabenkin 3

Digs: Kiera Cooper 6

Georgetown: 6 7 11 -- 0

Lynnfield: 25 25 25 -- 3

North Reading 3, Pentucket 0

Records: Pentucket 0-4

