Monday, March 22
Girls Volleyball
Newburyport 3, Hamilton-Wenham 0
Kills: Viive Godtfredsen 10
Blocks: Abigail Gillingham 2
Assists: Sydney Yim 15
Aces: Yim 2
Digs: Laney Lucci 3
Newburyport (3-2): 25 25 27 — 3
Hamilton-Wenham (3-2): 7 13 25 — 0
Ipswich 3, Triton 1
Kills: Mia Berardino 15, Evelyn Pearson 6, Jess Manganello 4
Blocks: Berardino 2
Assists: Molly Kimball 30
Aces: Kimball 5, Pearson 3, Manganello 3
Digs: Nicole Trotta 15, Berardino 10
Triton (3-2): 20 25 16 19 — 1
Ipswich: 25 19 25 25 — 3
Lynnfield 3, Georgetown 0
Kills: Gabby Rizza 4
Blocks: Lily Caplin 2
Assists: Ava Hughes 5
Aces: Jenna Tabenkin 3
Digs: Kiera Cooper 6
Georgetown: 6 7 11 -- 0
Lynnfield: 25 25 25 -- 3
North Reading 3, Pentucket 0
Records: Pentucket 0-4
