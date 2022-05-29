Friday, May 27 highlights

Girls Lacrosse

Hamilton-Wenham 14, Triton 11

Goals: Kate Trojan 5, Chloe Connors 4, Ashley Silva 2

Assists: Connors 3, Jocelyn Noyes, Silva, Trojan

Saves: Julia Price 7

Softball

Pentucket 8, Lawrence 2

Pentucket (8): Griffin dp 3-1-0, Murphy ss 2-1-0, Mitchell 2b 4-2-2, Hamel cf 2-1-0, Stock rf 3-0-0, Agocs c 2-1-1, Lopata 3b 1-1-0, Daley lf 3-1-1, Pichette 1b 2-1-1. Totals 22-8-5

RBI: Daley 2, Agocs, Stock, Mitchell, Griffin

WP: LeBel

Records: Pentucket 10-8

Pentucket 8, Lawrence 4

Pentucket (8): Griffin cf 5-2-3, Murphy ss 4-0-1, Mitchell 2b 3-1-1, Hamel cf 2-0-1, Stock rf 3-0-0, Agocs c 4-1-0, Lopata 3b 4-0-0, Daley lf 4-2-3, Pichette 1b 3-1-1, Lacroix ph 1-0-0, Bickford ph 0-1-0. Totals 33-8-10

RBI: Griffin 4, Mitchell 2

WP: LeBel

Records: Pentucket 11-8

Girls Tennis

Masconomet 4, Newburyport 1

Newburyport winners:

Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson (6-1, 7-5)

Records: Newburyport 15-2

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you