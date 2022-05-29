Friday, May 27 highlights
Girls Lacrosse
Hamilton-Wenham 14, Triton 11
Goals: Kate Trojan 5, Chloe Connors 4, Ashley Silva 2
Assists: Connors 3, Jocelyn Noyes, Silva, Trojan
Saves: Julia Price 7
Softball
Pentucket 8, Lawrence 2
Pentucket (8): Griffin dp 3-1-0, Murphy ss 2-1-0, Mitchell 2b 4-2-2, Hamel cf 2-1-0, Stock rf 3-0-0, Agocs c 2-1-1, Lopata 3b 1-1-0, Daley lf 3-1-1, Pichette 1b 2-1-1. Totals 22-8-5
RBI: Daley 2, Agocs, Stock, Mitchell, Griffin
WP: LeBel
Records: Pentucket 10-8
Pentucket 8, Lawrence 4
Pentucket (8): Griffin cf 5-2-3, Murphy ss 4-0-1, Mitchell 2b 3-1-1, Hamel cf 2-0-1, Stock rf 3-0-0, Agocs c 4-1-0, Lopata 3b 4-0-0, Daley lf 4-2-3, Pichette 1b 3-1-1, Lacroix ph 1-0-0, Bickford ph 0-1-0. Totals 33-8-10
RBI: Griffin 4, Mitchell 2
WP: LeBel
Records: Pentucket 11-8
Girls Tennis
Masconomet 4, Newburyport 1
Newburyport winners:
Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson (6-1, 7-5)
Records: Newburyport 15-2
