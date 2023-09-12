Monday, Sept. 11 highlights
Field Hockey
Amesbury 1, Hamilton-Wenham 1
Goals: Sarah Burdick
Assists: Lizzy Deacon, Gabi Peixoto
Saves: Connor Calderwood 11
Amesbury (0-0-1): 01 1
Hamilton-Wenham: 01 1
Newburyport 5, Triton 0
Goals: Ciara Geraghty 2, Olivia Wilson, Delaney Woekel, Ella Loomes
Assists: Morgan Valeri, Woekel, Lilly Pons, Wilson
Saves: N Grace Habib 1, Cody Soboliouskos 1; T Sophie Chapman 16
Triton (0-2): 00 0
Newburyport (3-0): 32 5
North Reading 3, Pentucket 3
Goals: Alex Trotta, Angie Bogucki, Morgan Gallant
Assists: Cat Colvin, Carsen Ventola
Pentucket (2-1): 03 3
North Reading: 12 3
Girls Volleyball
Newburyport 3, Masconomet 1
Kills: Laney Schwab 11
Blocks: Audrey Loughran 6
Service points (aces): Zoey Calitri (6)
Newburyport (4-0): 25222625 3
Masconomet: 17252420 1
