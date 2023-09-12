Monday, Sept. 11 highlights

Field Hockey

Amesbury 1, Hamilton-Wenham 1

Goals: Sarah Burdick

Assists: Lizzy Deacon, Gabi Peixoto

Saves: Connor Calderwood 11

Amesbury (0-0-1): 01 1

Hamilton-Wenham: 01 1

Newburyport 5, Triton 0

Goals: Ciara Geraghty 2, Olivia Wilson, Delaney Woekel, Ella Loomes

Assists: Morgan Valeri, Woekel, Lilly Pons, Wilson

Saves: N Grace Habib 1, Cody Soboliouskos 1; T Sophie Chapman 16

Triton (0-2): 00 0

Newburyport (3-0): 32 5

North Reading 3, Pentucket 3

Goals: Alex Trotta, Angie Bogucki, Morgan Gallant

Assists: Cat Colvin, Carsen Ventola

Pentucket (2-1): 03 3

North Reading: 12 3

Girls Volleyball

Newburyport 3, Masconomet 1

Kills: Laney Schwab 11

Blocks: Audrey Loughran 6

Service points (aces): Zoey Calitri (6)

Newburyport (4-0): 25222625 3

Masconomet: 17252420 1

