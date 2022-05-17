Monday, May 16 highlights
Baseball
Amesbury 1, Manchester 0
Amesbury (1): Harring 2b 4-1-2, Cucinotta ss 4-0-2, Scialdone 1b 4-0-1, Kimball lf 3-0-1, MacDonald p 3-0-0, W. Arsenault c 3-0-0, Donovan dh 2-0-0, Stanley cf 1-0-0, Fortier 3b 2-0-0, Burnham ph 1-0-0. Totals 27-1-6
RBI: Kimball
WP: MacDonald
Amesbury (11-4): 0000100 — 1
Manchester: 0000000 — 0
Georgetown 10, Rockport 4
Georgetown (10): Gilbo lf 3-2-2, C. Lucido cf 2-1-0, Girouard 1b/p 3-0-1, Gioia cr 0-1-0, J. Lucido ss 4-2-2, Ruth rf 3-1-1, Ryan ph 1-0-1, Thompson 3b 4-0-2, Sarge dh 3-1-0, Giguere 2b 2-1-0, Gilstein c 2-0-0, Lee ph 1-0-1, Encarnacion pr 0-1-0, Z. Gilmore p 0-0-0. Totals 28-10-01
RBI: Ruth 2, C. Lucido 2, J. Lucido, Thompson, Lee, Ryan
WP: Girouard
Records: Georgetown 7-8
Boys Lacrosse
Manchester 23, Amesbury 1
Goals: Chase Ayers
Records: Amesbury 1-11
Lynnfield 12, Triton 11
Goals: Thomas Cahill 4, Jared Leonard 3, Seamus Cahill, Braeden McDoanld, Gavin Colby, Dylan Angelopolus
Assists: Dylan Slimack 3, S. Cahill 2, JP Trojan 2, Leonard
Saves: Griffin Houlihan 8
Triton (9-6): 4 4 2 1 — 11
Lynnfield: 4 3 4 1 — 12
Pentucket 11, North Reading 8
Goals: Ben Turpin 3, Joe Turpin 3, Logan Durocher 2, Nolan Cole, Evan Napolitano, Alex Lamattina
Assists: Durocher, B. Turpin, Ethan Ferrant, Trevor Cloutier
Saves: Cam Smith 15
Pentucket (11-3): 2 5 2 2 — 11
North Reading (8-8): 0 1 3 4 —8
Girls Lacrosse
Triton 12, Lynnfield 5
Goals: Kate Trojan 7, Chloe Connors 3, Ashley Silva, Gabby Siy
Assists: Connors 3, Silva 3, Siy
Records: Triton 7-8
Pentucket 19, North Reading 5
Goals: Lana Mickelson 5, Audrey Conover 4, Cat Colvin 4, Ella Palmer 2, Kate Conover 2, Ashley Gagnon, Sydney Trout
Assists: Mickelson 2, Colvin 2, Palmer, K. Conover, Sarah Graninger
Saves: Jocelynn Alcantara 4
North Reading: 1 4 — 5
Pentucket (5-4): 13 6 — 19
Softball
Triton 11, Malden Catholic 5
HR: Mallory Johnson, Emma Penniman
WP: Penniman
Records: Triton 12-4
Girls Tennis
Newburyport 4, Manchester 1
Newburyport winners:
Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson (6-0, 6-0); 2. Ana Lynch (6-0, 6-2)
Doubles: 1. Delaney Woekel/Sydney Gediman (6-3, 0-6, 7-6 (7-4)); 2. Harper Bradshaw/Carly McDermott (6-2, 6-0)
Records: Newburyport 12-1
Tuesday, May 17 highlights
Girls Lacrosse
Newburyport 12, Bishop Guertin 7
Goals: N Lilly Pons 5, Anna Affolter 3, Reese Bromby 2, Izzy Rosa, Rita Cahalane; BG Rylee Bouvier 4, Lauren Redfern, Stephanie Reap, Nat Coutu
Assists: N Pons 2, Emily Fuller 2, Rosa, Olivia McDonald; BG Reap
Saves: N Kate Keller 4; BG McKenna Reekie 10
Bishop Guertin (12-1-1): 3 4 — 7
Newburyport (13-1): 6 6 — 12
Softball
Beverly 9, Newburyport 8
Newburyport (8): Morrissey cf 3-3-3, Bolcome lf 4-1-1, Keefe ss 4-2-2, LaVallee 3b 4-1-1, Habib c 4-1-2, Dowell p 2-0-0, McLeod 2b 4-0-2, Richmond rf 3-0-0, Duncan ph 1-0-0, Skibbee dp 3-0-0. Totals 32-8-10
RBI: Keefe 2, Habib 3, McLeod, Bolcome
LP: Dowell
Records: Newburyport 8-9
Boys Tennis
Lynnfield 5, Pentucket 0
Pentucket highlights:
Doubles: 1. Aidan Davey/Cashman Smith (3-6, 0-6) Records: Pentucket 2-7
